UFC commentator doesn’t think Khamzat Chimaev will change his usual approach at UFC 319

By Harry Kettle - August 7, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping doesn’t expect to see Khamzat Chimaev change his usual approach at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev

At UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. This title shot has been a long time coming for ‘Borz’ and now that it’s finally arrived, you’d have to think he knows just how important this fight is. If he wins, he heads for superstardom. If he loses, major questions will be asked.

RELATED: Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe it’s fair to question Khamzat Chimaev’s conditioning

In the eyes of some, Chimaev will need to alter his usual style in order to try and deal with what du Plessis has to offer. DDP is known for being pretty unconventional and that’s us putting it lightly, with the masses believing that his unpredictability is his greatest strength.

Alas, although this is a thought that’s gaining momentum, Michael Bisping has declared that he can’t picture Chimaev changing too much about how he approaches fights in the Octagon.

Bisping’s view on Chimaev

“Khamzat Chimaev needs to have a secret weapon because in the past, he has slowed down,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I love that about Khamzat. He isn’t going to change. This is the way that he fights. You can’t change it; it’s just in his DNA. The man is an absolute animal. He says he wants to kill everyone, but he does, and that’s why we love him. That’s why we tune in, and that’s why this fight is going to be phenomenal.

“Because will he be able to go out there and dominate Dricus Du Plessis? Because if he can, then I don’t see anybody taking this belt off Khamzat Chimaev anytime soon.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with this view? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan firmly believes that UFC rival Ilia Topuria is ducking him

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev Daniel Cormier
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev gives his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis' "weird" fight style

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2025

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ fight style ahead of their UFC 319 main event.

Miles Johns
UFC

Miles Johns eager to throw 'leather' with Jean Matsumoto at UFC Vegas 109: 'This will be a fan-favorite fight'

Cole Shelton - August 6, 2025

Miles Johns was hoping to return sooner than this, but he’s excited for his UFC Vegas 109 fight.

Steve Erceg
UFC

Former title challenger Steve Erceg believes he's fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 109

Cole Shelton - August 6, 2025

Steve Erceg believes he could be fighting for his job on Saturday at UFC Vegas 109.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev shoots down retirement rumors ahead of UFC 319, targets Jack Della Maddalena after Du Plessis

Cole Shelton - August 6, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Conor McGregor

UFC icon reveals when Conor McGregor truly lost his identity as a fighter

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 6, 2025
Caio Borralho, Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov slams 'boring' Caio Borralho: 'I will just demolish him'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 6, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov is not impressed with Caio Borralho’s fighting style.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis explains why Khamzat Chimaev will struggle against him at UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 6, 2025

Dricus du Plessis believes Khamzat Chimaev will have a difficult time at UFC 319.

Diego Lopes, Jean Silva
Jean Silva

Diego Lopes dismisses recent remarks made by Noche UFC foe Jean Silva

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025

UFC star Diego Lopes has dismissed Jean Silva for making comments about his Brazilian/Mexican heritage.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor staredown
Conor McGregor

Artem Lobov reveals what went wrong for Conor McGregor against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025

Artem Lobov has given his thoughts on what went wrong for his former friend Conor McGregor when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov.