UFC commentator doesn’t think Khamzat Chimaev will change his usual approach at UFC 319

UFC commentator Michael Bisping doesn’t expect to see Khamzat Chimaev change his usual approach at UFC 319.

At UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. This title shot has been a long time coming for ‘Borz’ and now that it’s finally arrived, you’d have to think he knows just how important this fight is. If he wins, he heads for superstardom. If he loses, major questions will be asked.

In the eyes of some, Chimaev will need to alter his usual style in order to try and deal with what du Plessis has to offer. DDP is known for being pretty unconventional and that’s us putting it lightly, with the masses believing that his unpredictability is his greatest strength.

Alas, although this is a thought that’s gaining momentum, Michael Bisping has declared that he can’t picture Chimaev changing too much about how he approaches fights in the Octagon.