UFC commentator doesn’t think Khamzat Chimaev will change his usual approach at UFC 319
UFC commentator Michael Bisping doesn’t expect to see Khamzat Chimaev change his usual approach at UFC 319.
At UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. This title shot has been a long time coming for ‘Borz’ and now that it’s finally arrived, you’d have to think he knows just how important this fight is. If he wins, he heads for superstardom. If he loses, major questions will be asked.
In the eyes of some, Chimaev will need to alter his usual style in order to try and deal with what du Plessis has to offer. DDP is known for being pretty unconventional and that’s us putting it lightly, with the masses believing that his unpredictability is his greatest strength.
Alas, although this is a thought that’s gaining momentum, Michael Bisping has declared that he can’t picture Chimaev changing too much about how he approaches fights in the Octagon.
Bisping’s view on Chimaev
“Khamzat Chimaev needs to have a secret weapon because in the past, he has slowed down,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I love that about Khamzat. He isn’t going to change. This is the way that he fights. You can’t change it; it’s just in his DNA. The man is an absolute animal. He says he wants to kill everyone, but he does, and that’s why we love him. That’s why we tune in, and that’s why this fight is going to be phenomenal.
“Because will he be able to go out there and dominate Dricus Du Plessis? Because if he can, then I don’t see anybody taking this belt off Khamzat Chimaev anytime soon.”
