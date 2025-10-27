Tom Aspinall defended by MMA legend amid UFC 321 eye poke debacle

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 27, 2025
Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in no contest at UFC 321

One MMA icon has come to the defense of Tom Aspinall following UFC 321.

The heavyweight title fight between Aspinall and Ciryl Gane this past weekend had the makings of an intriguing affair. Gane found success by busting up Aspinall’s nose. The fight ended prematurely, however. Gane landed a accidental double poke and the champion was unable to continue. The bout was ruled a no contest.

During the UFC 321 post-fight show on TNT Sports, Michael Bisping defended Aspinall from the detractors who wanted to see the fight continue (via MMAJunkie).

“There’s people online saying, ‘When you’re saying multiple times you can’t see, if you want to continue you shouldn’t be saying that.’ Reality is, if he can’t see, tell the truth,” Bisping said. “If you can’t see, you’re allowed to say you can’t see. People might point to me and say, ‘Well you fought with one eye.’ Yeah, it was a secret because I shouldn’t have been fighting. Tom is the champion of the world and he doesn’t want to go out there when his vision is impaired or massively affected and potentially lose a fight that was shaping up to be a difficult fight.

“Ciryl Gane was on point. You saw the damage on Tom’s face. This was not an easy fight by any stretch of the imagination. He didn’t want to continue with his vision damaged or not being able to see. I don’t blame him. The crowd were upset – I get that. They were frustrated.”

UFC CEO Dana White told media members that booking Aspinall vs. Gane again will be a “pain in the [expletive].” Still, the UFC boss plans to have Aspinall and Gane facing each other again as soon as possible. A big factor will be how quickly Aspinall’s eye will heal.

The good news for Aspinall is that he has avoided long-term damage.

Related

Mackenzie Dern defeats Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321

Virna Jandiroba speaks out following UFC 321 loss to Mackenzie Dern in title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025
Alexander Volkov defeats Jailton Almeida at UFC 321
Jailton Almeida

Alexander Volkov criticizes Jailton Almeida's game plan during UFC 321 fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025

Alexander Volkov believes Jailton Almeida is approaching his fights the wrong way following their UFC 321 bout.

Mackenzie Dern wins title at UFC 321
Tatiana Suarez

UFC 321 winner Mackenzie Dern reveals potential contender following title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025

Mackenzie Dern is the newly minted UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion, and she already has an idea of who her first title challenger could be.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Dana White's interesting comment about Tom Aspinall has people talking following UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025

Dana White’s post-UFC 321 remark about Tom Aspinall has fans speculating.

Chael Sonnen and Tom Aspinall
Matt Brown

Chael Sonnen baffles MMA legend with controversial Tom Aspinall comment after UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025

Chael Sonnen’s controversial comment post-UFC 321 has a lot of people talking, including a retired standup warrior.

Umar Nurmagomedov speaks to Khabib at UFC 321

Umar Nurmagomedov makes bold promise following UFC 321 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025
Dana White during UFC 321 presser
Dana White

Dana White was quite happy with UFC 321 judges amid split verdict

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025

Dana White thinks the judges got it right in terms of one crucial UFC 321 bout.

Anthony Smith, Chael Sonnen, Tom Aspinall, UFC 321, eye poke, UFC
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith believe Tom Aspinall should’ve continued to fight at UFC 321: "You’re the heavyweight champion"

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

Former UFC title challengers Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith believe Tom Aspinall should’ve continued to fight at UFC 321.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones trolls Tom Aspinall after UFC 321, responds to challenge from Alex Pereira

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

Jon Jones couldn’t resist trolling Tom Aspinall following the disappointing outcome in today’s UFC 321 main event.

Ciryl Gane
Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane weighs in on No Contest ruling against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321: "I know how it is"

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

Ciryl Gane was very happy with how things were going before an accidental eye poke ended his title bout with Tom Aspinall at UFC 321.