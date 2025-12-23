UFC legend dismisses ‘insane’ theory from Jake Paul’s manager amid loss to Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian caused quite a stir with his comments in the aftermath of “El Gallo’s” defeat to Anthony Joshua.

Paul accepted a heavyweight bout scheduled for eight rounds against Joshua in Miami this past Friday. Paul lasted until the sixth round when he was blasted by a punch that broke his jaw. He didn’t get off the canvas before the count of 10, and Joshua was awarded the knockout win.

After the fight, Bidarian told reporters that he believes Paul’s loss wasn’t a matter of skill difference. He claimed size was the deciding factor. In a new video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping disputed Bidarian’s theory (h/t MMAFighting).

“Of course, this guy’s his manager, so he’s going to spin it,” Bisping said. “But there’s a reason why we have managers. We have managers to protect us from ourselves. To say, ‘Hold on a minute. That’s crazy. Don’t box Anthony Joshua. You might leave in a coffin.’

“But this guy now afterwards is defending it still and saying he lost because he got tired. He did get tired and there was a lot of clinching, but the clinching was from Jake Paul, from him shooting, from him actually getting double underhooks, from him doing anything he could when Anthony Joshua moved forward to stop the punches being thrown. When you’re clinching, you can’t throw punches, and the referee should have got in there a lot quicker as well. But for this guy to be blaming it on the size only and not the skill is insane.”

Bidarian has also revealed that a potential rematch with Tommy Fury is on Paul’s radar. Prior to the Joshua loss, Fury handed Paul his lone pro boxing defeat back in 2023. Paul has claimed that Fury missed the boat on a lucrative rematch, but it appears that idea might be back on the table.