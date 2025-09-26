Michael Bisping flips last second on his UFC Perth main event prediction

By Dylan Bowker - September 25, 2025
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping sees the UFC Perth headliner as such an evenly matched fight that he switched his prediction at the last possible moment. Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg will throw down in Australia, with the winner this weekend being well-positioned for potentially the next crack at the 205-pound crown.

While many think of ‘The Count’ as a 185-pound fighter, being that he’s a former UFC middleweight champion, Bisping does have several light heavyweight accolades too. Bisping captured and defended the Cage Warriors light heavyweight belt multiple times as well as the fact that he also won season three of The Ultimate Fighter as a 205-pound fighter.

On his personal YouTube channel, breaking down the next marquee-topping UFC Fight Night offering, Bisping said [via MMA Weekly],

“The main event is a fight that has massive title fight implications in the light heavyweight division. I am of course talking about Dominick Reyes taking on Carlos Ulberg. If he [Ulberg] beats Dominick Reyes, the man’s fighting for a belt. Simple as that.”

“If Dominick Reyes, the Comeback King, can get this done then that will be sensational as well because Dominick Reyes, we all know the story. He fought Jon Jones. A lot of people thought he beat Jon Jones. Regardless, on the records books he lost.”

“Then he got knocked out against Jan Blachowicz viciously, gets knocked out by Jiri Prochazka with a spinning back elbow. A vicious knockout, and then he got knocked out by Ryan Spann as well. It looked like the end of the road for Dominick Reyes, but then the man comes back with three knockouts… Whoever wins this fight has a really good chance of fighting for the belt next.”

Michael Bisping on UFC Perth headliner: “You could flip a coin”

Further breaking down the machinations of this main event matchup on Saturday at UFC Perth, Bisping continued,

“I’ll make a prediction right now. Carlos Ulberg is a really, really good striker, very tall, very quick, very slick. Trains at City Kickboxing with Israel Adesanya, some of the best training partners in the world. Dominick Reyes hits harder. Simple as that. He does hit harder. He’s got experience at the highest level. He’s got better wrestling than Carlos Ulberg as well.”

“I think we’ll see Dominick Reyes use the wrestling in this one. I’m going to go with Carlos Ulberg. He’s got the cleaner striking. I don’t know. It’s one of those. Honestly, you could flip a coin. I’ll say, I’m going to say Dominick Reyes. That’s my gut feeling… Yeah, Dominick Reyes. There it is. That’s the pick.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg explains why he prefers to face Magomed Ankalaev over Alex Pereira

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2025
Leon Edwards UFC fighter introduction
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards' UFC 322 fight against Carlos Prates will be his last, predicts surging contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 25, 2025

One rising welterweight contender is predicting the end of Leon Edwards’ pro MMA career at UFC 322.

Alex Pereira UFC Walkout
Rashad Evans

Alex Pereira's trash talk ahead of UFC 320 rematch is a good sign, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 25, 2025

One MMA legend believes Alex Pereira’s rants ahead of UFC 320 are a good thing for “Poatan.”

Diego Lopes during UFC fight
UFC

Diego Lopes reveals ideal timeframe for next UFC fight following win over Jean Silva

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 25, 2025

Diego Lopes has an idea of when he’d like his next fight to take place.

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA
UFC

Conor McGregor wants an insane amount of money for UFC White House return

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor has said that he wants $100 million in order to compete on the proposed UFC White House card.

Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference at Madison Square Garden

Jon Jones will need to beg in order to get UFC White House spot, says former rival

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev sends a dangerous warning to Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has issued a pretty clear warning to Alex Pereira ahead of their UFC 320 rematch.

Loma Lookboonmee
UFC

UFC Perth's Loma Lookboonmee on "the real battle" that awaits her in Australia

Dylan Bowker - September 24, 2025

Loma Lookboonmee takes on a challenge bigger than any singular opponent that could stand across the cage from her when she steps in there for battle. The Bangtao Muay Thai product will clash with Alexia Thainara as part of UFC’s foray into Perth, Australia on September 27th in an intriguing strawweight fight.

Yoel Romero
Yoel Romero

Fighter accused of attacking former UFC star Yoel Romero with a sword shares his side of the story

Dylan Bowker - September 24, 2025

Major headlines were made earlier this Summer with reports of a samurai sword attack on Yoel Romero from a former BKFC champion. The unbeaten bare-knuckle boxer in question has finally offered up his side of the story.

Colby Thicknesse
UFC

Colby Thicknesse plans to prove he belongs at UFC Perth: 'I want to have some wars'

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2025

Colby Thicknesse is looking to get his first UFC win and prove he belongs at UFC Perth.