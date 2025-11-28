UFC 324 didn’t snub Arman Tsarukyan, claims Hall of Famer

Arman Tsarukyan wasn’t snubbed of a headlining spot at UFC 324 if you believe one MMA legend.

During halftime for the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, UFC CEO Dana White made some significant announcements. Among them was the news that Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will collide in the main event of UFC 324. The interim UFC Lightweight Championship will be at stake.

Some believe that Tsarukyan was a clear choice to challenge for the 155-pound gold next, but Michael Bisping doesn’t agree. “The Count” explained his opinion in a new video posted on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Do you think Arman Tsarukyan should have got it? I don’t,” Bisping said. “Paddy and Justin have been right there for a little bit, Arman was kind of out on the sidelines.”

Bisping went on to say that he expected Pimblett to cut the line for a lightweight title shot. He’s hoping that “The Baddy” and Ilia Topuria will eventually settle their differences inside the Octagon.

“I did think Paddy was kind of the frontrunner,” Bisping said. “Certainly after he stepped into the octagon when Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira. They had that back-and-forth, Ilia had both belts on, pushes Paddy, it was a bit of an awkward moment. That fight looked destined to happen. I hope they fight down the line because there’s certainly a storyline built in, but this is a very, very tough and competitive matchup.”

UFC 324 will mark a new era for the top MMA promotion. It will be the company’s debut event on Paramount+. The new streaming deal will see UFC ditch the pay-per-view model, something the company once prided itself on.

Not many envisioned Pimblett getting top billing for the historic card unless he was facing Topuria, but that is the card that has been dealt amid “El Matador’s” absence.