UFC legend scoffs at report claiming Jake Paul vs. Francis Ngannou is being explored

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025
Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou

A UFC Hall of Famer isn’t buying into the possibility of Jake Paul vs. Francis Ngannou.

Paul’s team is reportedly exploring options to replace Gervonta “Tank” Davis for his next opponent. Davis is facing a civil suit alleging domestic battery and kidnapping. Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine reported that Ngannou is one of the names that has been discussed for a potential showdown with Paul.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping wasn’t shy in admitting that he can’t see Paul vs. Ngannou actually taking place (via MMAFighting).

“We know that Jake Paul has been out there, and he typically is taking on people that are way older than him, like Mike Tyson, who was 58, Anderson Silva, who was way past his prime, and Nate Diaz, who was way smaller,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Gervonta Davis really did take the piss. That was the craziest shout ever. To go from fighting Gervonta Davis, way smaller, to now boxing Francis Ngannou — listen, if he does it, fair play, but I just call ‘No. 1 bullsh*t on this, brother.’ I don’t see this happening. I just don’t believe it. I don’t believe it at all.

Nate Diaz? 100 percent. He beat him once already. I’m sure Nate Diaz would love to get another big payday, because obviously, boxing on Netflix, and going up against Jake Paul, given his success, given the name that he has, and given the magnitude of his events, Nate Diaz would have to get paid an absolute fortune once again.”

Ngannou hasn’t been in combat sports action since Oct. 2024. “The Predator” knocked out Renan Fereira to become the PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Champion. That title has become akin to UFC’s BMF Championship. There’s no word on whether or not Ngannou is entertaining the idea of fighting Paul.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Jake Paul Michael Bisping

