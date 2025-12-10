UFC legend offers Merab Dvalishvili some advice following UFC 323 defeat

By Harry Kettle - December 10, 2025
Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili staredown

UFC legend Michael Bisping has given Merab Dvalishvili some advice following his defeat to Petr Yan at UFC 323.

Last weekend at UFC 323, Merab Dvalishvili fell short in his attempt to go 4-0 in 2025. In doing so, he also lost the UFC bantamweight championship, with the title being won from him by Petr Yan. Now, as we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like Merab will be able to get a trilogy fight at some point next year.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling shares controversial take on Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 323 loss

Of course, given that he’s been through four fights, four training camps and four weight cuts, it makes sense for Dvalishvili to have some time off. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if he knows the meaning of ‘time off’ based on past evidence.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on what Dvalishvili should do next.

Bisping offers Dvalishvili advice after UFC 323

“Merab probably deserves the rematch if we’re being honest,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Look at the body of work then yeah, he probably does, but there’s Umar Nurmagomedov out there. I would say let Yan defend for a minute. Take a break, brother. Have a little bit of time off. You’ve done incredible things.

“You no doubt earned a tremendous amount of money. You’ve represented your country at the highest level, and you have put yourself through it. Have three, four, five months off. Rest on your laurels. Reap the rewards of your riches and your spoils, OK? Relax. Take a break. Let the body and the mind relax a little bit then come back and look to take your throne.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe Merab should do next in his MMA career? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

