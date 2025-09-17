Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria isn’t far-fetched, says UFC Hall of Famer

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025
Terence Crawford and Ilia Topuria

Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria doesn’t seem like a matchup UFC CEO Dana White would want to book, or is it?

Crawford dazzled boxing fans with his stellar performance against Canelo Alvarez this past Saturday. While the undisputed super middleweight title fight wasn’t necessarily a wipeout, it was clear that “Bud” got the better of a fellow legend in Alvarez. Crawford further cemented his legacy with a unanimous decision victory, improving his perfect pro boxing record to 42-0.

Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria was watching closely, and he traded barbs with Crawford after the fight. While “Bud” seems dismissive of such a fight, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes there’s a chance it could happen. “The Count” explained why in a new video posted on his YouTube channel (via Bloody Elbow).

“Because there will be two fan bases tuning in,” Bisping said. “And that’s what happened with the money fight.

“You’ve got all the boxing fans and then you’ve got all the MMA fans, and, of course, you’ve got Dana White in the middle.

“Dana just did business with Terence Crawford. Ilia is under contract with the UFC. So, it’s not unbelievable to think of a world where this might happen.”

White has been consistent when it comes to his stance on top UFC fighters wanting to try their hand in the sweet science. Aside from a 2017 super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, White has been against allowing his fighters to dabble in the world of boxing. Perhaps if Topuria can convince White that he could actually defeat Crawford in a boxing match, then things might change. Still, that seems like a steep hill to climb.

Crawford will turn 38 years old on Sept. 28 and if he does fight again, his time in the ring figures to be limited. Members of Crawford’s camp, such as Shakur Stevenson, have already advised “Bud” to retire following his historic victory over Alvarez. As they say in the world of prizefighting, money talks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Ilia Topuria Michael Bisping Terence Crawford UFC

Related

Conor McGregor UFC entrance

One Conor McGregor opponent who got away insists UFC White House fight is possible

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili shares surprising goal for Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has a preferred method of victory for his UFC 320 fight against Cory Sandhagen.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison still expects Amanda Nunes superfight to happen next

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

UFC champion Kayla Harrison still expects her superfight with Amanda Nunes to happen – but she won’t wait around forever.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

MMA coach believes Kelvin Gastelum may have a "serious" eating disorder

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

MMA coach Ray Longo is of the belief that Kelvin Gastelum may well have a serious eating disorder after he once again missed weight.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White provides fresh update on potential Conor McGregor comeback

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has provided a fresh update on a possible comeback for former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.

Movsar Evloev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, MMA

Movsar Evloev sends another message to the rest of UFC's featherweight stars

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025
Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal blasts Conor McGregor: "Fight style and campaign trail the same"

Dylan Bowker - September 16, 2025

Jorge Masvidal recently took a shot at Conor McGregor after the latter’s abandoned political aspirations came to light. McGregor, for the last little while, had professed his desire to run for president of Ireland. He had received support from Elon Musk as well as tacit acknowledgments from Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson. Alas, ‘The Notorious’ would announce on social media that he would no longer be running for political office. With the election to come next month, McGregor did not receive the required nominations to run.

Youssef Zalal
Youssef Zalal

Ex-UFC vet sees Youssef Zalal "winning in this [Josh Emmett] fight" at UFC 320

Dylan Bowker - September 16, 2025

Josh Emmett battles Youssef Zalal at UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 on October 4th, and a former UFC fighter has broken down that featherweight fight.

Dana White speaks at the Canelo-Crawford press conference, opposite Jake Paul and manager Nakisa Bidarian after Paul's win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Dana White

Dana White hilariously mocks Jake Paul and 'warlock' manager for suing critics of his boxing career

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White clarified his stance towards Jake Paul, but also didn’t hold back on Paul’s recent legal escapades.

Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316
UFC

Sean O'Malley addresses rumored fight with streaking bantamweight for first fight after Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley seems open to booking a recently rumored fight with one of the division’s rising contenders.