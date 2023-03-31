Logan Paul reveals Nate Diaz turned down boxing match against him: “It was almost done”

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is seemingly off the table, but there’s still ‘The Maverick’ around.

The Stockton native has been out of action since his fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson last September. Diaz wasn’t originally slated to face ‘El Cucuy’ that night, as he was originally expected to fight Khamzat Chimaev. However, the main event with ‘Borz’ was canceled after the Chechen missed weight.

However, the former UFC title challenger likely was fine with the change of events. Diaz was able to score a submission win, and he was also a free agent. In the months leading up to the fight, the fan-favorite welterweight teased that he could possibly head to the boxing ring after his contract ended.

Last October, it seemed that Nate Diaz heading to the ring was guaranteed. The former UFC star attended Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva and even got into a scuffle with the YouTuber’s team. However, ‘The Problem Child’ is now back at the drawing board after a loss to Tommy Fury last month.

However, with Jake Paul no longer in the equation, it seems that talk shifted to Logan Paul. Holding a 0-1 professional record, he’s currently spending most of his time in the WWE ring. Despite that, he recently revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that he was in deep talks to face Diaz.

Sadly, the boxing match fell apart, but according to Paul, the fight isn’t dead. ‘The Maverick’ seems to believe that a potential fight with Nate Diaz would be massive.

Logan Paul discusses boxing match against Nate Diaz

“[My next fight] was Nate Diaz.” Logan Paul stated in the interview. “…I thought I had something locked in, but apparently, he said the fight was off. Like, why? Why? So he could fight someone else? For what purpose? To get less buys, and maybe an easier fight? I don’t get it.”

“As far as I know, it’s not dead because we had to f*cking offer him more money. It’s like we’re baiting this guy into fighting me. It’s hard for me to get a fight because either you’re not worth my time and energy, or you’re not going to sell pay-per-views. I’ll do it, but I need a dance partner. And I don’t need a tune-up fight, give me the real dogs.”

“Nate Diaz is a dog. I was looking forward to that fight, then I got a call the other day and they said they didn’t want to do it, they wanted a different fight. It was almost done, I don’t know.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Logan Paul vs. Nate Diaz? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

