Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon slated for UFC Vegas 72 main event on April 29th

Following the cancelation of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano, UFC Vegas 72 has a new main event.

The two lightweight contenders were expected to headline the event, which takes place later this month. However, due to an injury to the Brazilian, he was forced to withdraw. While Beneil Dariush reportedly agreed to fight Tsarukyan after having his UFC 288 fight with Charles Oliveira fall apart, the promotion is reportedly going in a different direction.

‘Do Bronx’ was later rebooked to face the lightweight contender at UFC 289 in June. While Tsarukyan’s return hasn’t been scheduled, he won’t be fighting later this month. Earlier today, UFC officials announced that a five-round bantamweight clash between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon will headline the card.

The two were already slated for the event but in the co-main event position. Due to the injury in the headliner, the two bantamweights are going to be bumped up. The bout is a bit of a crossroads for both men, as they continue to march up the 135-pound rankings.

BREAKING: We have a bantamweight barn burner stepping into the main event spotlight next Saturday, April 29th! 🔥@SongYadongLFG and @RickySimonUFC go head-to-head for #UFCVegas72! pic.twitter.com/yY2VW4DMxP — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2023

For his part, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ has been out of the cage since his clash against Cory Sandhagen last September. In that bout, ‘The Sandman’ earned the win by fourth-round doctor’s stoppage due to cuts. The defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak for Yadong, having previously defeated names such as Marlon Moraes in that stretch.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon enters the contest riding a five-fight winning streak. He was last seen in the octagon last July, submitting Jack Shore in the second round to hand ‘Tank’ the first loss in his career. Prior to that victory, Simon has picked up wins over names such as Raphael Assuncao and Ray Borg in his winning streak.

