Ricky Simon Song Yadong UFC

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon slated for UFC Vegas 72 main event on April 29th

By Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

Following the cancelation of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano, UFC Vegas 72 has a new main event.

The two lightweight contenders were expected to headline the event, which takes place later this month. However, due to an injury to the Brazilian, he was forced to withdraw. While Beneil Dariush reportedly agreed to fight Tsarukyan after having his UFC 288 fight with Charles Oliveira fall apart, the promotion is reportedly going in a different direction.

‘Do Bronx’ was later rebooked to face the lightweight contender at UFC 289 in June. While Tsarukyan’s return hasn’t been scheduled, he won’t be fighting later this month. Earlier today, UFC officials announced that a five-round bantamweight clash between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon will headline the card.

The two were already slated for the event but in the co-main event position. Due to the injury in the headliner, the two bantamweights are going to be bumped up.  The bout is a bit of a crossroads for both men, as they continue to march up the 135-pound rankings.

For his part, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ has been out of the cage since his clash against Cory Sandhagen last September. In that bout, ‘The Sandman’ earned the win by fourth-round doctor’s stoppage due to cuts. The defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak for Yadong, having previously defeated names such as Marlon Moraes in that stretch.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon enters the contest riding a five-fight winning streak. He was last seen in the octagon last July, submitting Jack Shore in the second round to hand ‘Tank’ the first loss in his career. Prior to that victory, Simon has picked up wins over names such as Raphael Assuncao and Ray Borg in his winning streak.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Are you excited about UFC Vegas 72? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Rani Yahya

Rani Yahya says wrestling is key to success against Montel Jackson, expects to secure Cody Garbrandt fight with stoppage win at UFC Vegas 71

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023
Jake Paul, Anderson Silva
Jake Paul

Anderson Silva expresses interest in fighting the winner of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

Anderson Silva is hoping to face the winner of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match. Silva and Paul fought back in October of last year, with ‘The Problem Child’ winning by decision. It […]

Curtis Blaydes
Jon Jones

Curtis Blaydes names himself Jon Jones' biggest challenge at heavyweight: "The odds are in my favor"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes he’s Jon Jones’ biggest challenge. ‘Razor’ has been out of the octagon since his UFC London showdown with Tom Aspinall last July. In that outing, the British star suffered […]

Bobby Green
UFC

Bobby Green clarifies retirement talk, reveals he'll just go by 'King' after UFC Vegas 71: "I'm going to be changing my name"

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

Bobby Green won’t actually be retiring after UFC Vegas 71 after all. After Green suffered a knockout loss to Drew Dober, he revealed his next fight would serve as his retirement bout. The veteran has […]

Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, UFC 287
Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns believes two fighters could lure Jorge Masvidal back out of retirement

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023

Gilbert Burns believes two fighters could lure Jorge Masvidal back out of retirement. It was earlier this month that Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) took on Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) at the co-main welterweight event at […]

Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway is in a “tricky situation” following win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023
Max Holloway, Arnold Allen, UFC Kansas City, UFC
UFC

Max Holloway jumps two spots in official UFC P4P rankings following his win over Arnold Allen

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023

Max Holloway has jumped two spots in the official UFC P4P rankings following his win over Arnold Allen. UFC Kansas City saw Max Holloway (24-7 MMA) defeat Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) via unanimous decision (49-46, […]

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo apologizes to Conor McGregor following post-fight outrage: "Conor is my friend"

Lewis Simpson - April 18, 2023

Jose Aldo has sent his apology to old foe turned-friend Conor McGregor. Following his draw with with Jeremy Stephens in his second professional boxing bout at Gamebred Boxing, Aldo, who was still full of adrenaline […]

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker not keen to fight Khamzat Chimaev, 'the rankings are there for a reason!'

Andrew Whitelaw - April 18, 2023

Robert Whittaker has ruled out an imminent fight with Khamzat Chimaev. ‘The Reaper’ is very much in the title conversation at middleweight and sits at #2 in the division following his unanimous decision win over […]

Max Holloway, Arnold Allen
Max Holloway

What's next for Max Holloway and Arnold Allen after UFC Kansas City?

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

In the main event of UFC Kansas City, a battle of top-five featherweights went down as former champion Max Holloway took on Arnold Allen. Holloway was coming off a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski which […]