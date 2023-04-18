Anderson Silva Jake Paul Nate Diaz UFC

Anderson Silva expresses interest in fighting the winner of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

By Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023
Jake Paul, Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva is hoping to face the winner of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

Silva and Paul fought back in October of last year, with ‘The Problem Child’ winning by decision. It was a highly anticipated bout as it served as the toughest test of Paul’s career, and one that he ended up passing. Yet, in his next fight, Paul suffered a decision loss to Tommy Fury, marking his first career loss.

Now, after his first professional loss, Paul is set to return on August 5 in Dallas, Texas, against Diaz. Although Paul is a sizeable betting favorite, Silva thinks the fight will be more competitive than many think.

“I’m so excited. That’s a good show for us, a very good show for us,” Silva recently told Fight Hub TV (h/t MMAJunkie). “I don’t know (who’s going to win). It’s very tough. Everybody thinks Jake is not training boxing, but Jake is training a lot. The people need to respect everything Jake is doing, because he’s very professional, and he’s very focused on his job. I respect him a lot, you know. That’s very hard to say who wins. Both are good fighters. Nate has more experience; he has good boxing and good cardio. I respect both. I’m waiting for the best show for us.”

Not only does Anderson Silva think the fight will be competitive, but he will also be paying close attention to it. The hope for Silva is to secure a fight with the winner as he knows it would be a big fight.

“Maybe who wins the fight, I fight, too,” Silva said. “Maybe. I don’t know. Let’s go see.”

Silva is coming off the loss to Paul and has not fought since then. However, he is looking to get back into the ring soon and thinks a rematch with Paul or boxing Diaz makes sense.

Would you like to see Anderson Silva box the winner of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

