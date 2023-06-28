WATCH | Tyson and Tommy Fury trade blows in brotherly sparring session

By Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

Boxing stars Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury are putting in work ahead of their respective returns.

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury.

As of now, ‘The Gypsy King’ is still waiting for his next opponent. In December, Tyson Fury scored his third, and likely final win over Derek Chisora by tenth-round stoppage. Following the victory, the heavyweight champion had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the center of the ring.

The face-off was supposed to be a teaser for a clash at Wembley Stadium in April. Sadly, due to financial demands, the heavyweight unification fell through. As of now, Tyson Fury is hoping to return in December, as Oleksandr Usyk and their teams have been looking at Saudi Arabia as a potential alternate destination.

If that fight comes to fruition, it would make 2023 a massive one for the Fury family. Beyond Tyson, his brother, Tommy, has also had a high-profile year. In February, ‘TNT’ faced off with Jake Paul in a highly-anticipated ESPN pay-per-view main event. There, Tommy Fury handed the YouTuber the first loss of his career.

Now, the British star is looking to hand another YouTuber-turned-boxer a loss. In May, Tommy Fury appeared at Misfits Boxing and had a face-off with KSI in the center of the ring. As of now, the two cruiserweights are yet to book their fight. Nonetheless, with each of their returns in the works, Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury are hitting the gym.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

In a video published to social media, Tommy Fury showed himself sparring with his brother. While it’s clear that the two stars aren’t going full force, they’re still trading some decent body blows with one another.

For Tommy Fury, there are few better sparring partners than you’ll find than Tyson Fury. While having the heavyweight champion as your brother likely brings some pressure, there are also some clear benefits as well.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited for Tyson Fury’s upcoming return?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Tommy Fury Tyson Fury

