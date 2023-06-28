UFC middleweight Sean Strickland believes America needs to take women out of the workforce: “We need to put women back in the kitchen”

Sean Strickland believes women need to be removed from the workforce.

Strickland has always been known for his brash words and controversial ideas which have caused many people to be offended by his comments. That trend has continued ahead of his UFC Vegas 76 main event against Abus Magomedov, as Strickland took aim at women saying they should be out of the workforce and just stay in the kitchen.

“We need to go back to taking women out of the workforce, and maybe that’s where we f****d up. We let women vote, no offense. Think about America prior to women voting,” Sean Strickland said at UFC Vegas 76 media day. “They tried to ban alcohol, I don’t even drink but I’m not trying to ban alcohol. So, what you did, man, you let these women come into the workforce, now we make less money, you got kids raising themselves on TikTok, we need to go back to like 1942, maybe 1958 after we f****d up the Germans. We need to put women back in the kitchen, only one man needs to be working, so as a collective man group we need to elect someone that’s gonna put women back in the kitchen, one man working, raise the wages, and build a f*****g wall.”

Women are of course a major part of the American workforce, so Strickland’s latest comments will only result in backlash. Many fans have already voiced their displeasure with Strickland’s remarks and the fact that the UFC allowed him to make such comments on media day.

As for his fighting career, Sean Strickland is coming off a decision win over Nassourdine Imavov back in January and is set to headline UFC Vegas 76 against Abus Magomedov. A win over Magomedov could put Strickland into a title eliminator at middleweight as he is closing in on a title shot.