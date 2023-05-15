KSI admits Joe Fournier knockout win will likely be overturned: “It is what it is”

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI doesn’t expect his knockout win over Joe Fournier to stay for long.

‘The Nightmare’ returned to the ring over the weekend in a DAZN pay-per-view main event. There, the British star faced Joe Fournier. ‘The Badass Billonaire’ held a 9-0 professional record, and notably fought David Haye in a 2021 exhibition matchup. However, Fournier didn’t have as much success on Saturday.

In the DAZN headliner over the weekend, the YouTuber rocked the 40-year-old in the opening moments of the second round. He then moved forward and landed a short right hook as Fournier was attempting to move into the clinch. The former WBA international light-heavyweight champion was dropped and unable to beat the count, losing by knockout.

Well, that’s how things appeared at first. Replays quickly showed KSI landing an elbow strike when Joe Fournier was attempting to clinch. Following the event, there were calls for the YouTuber to be disqualified. Or at the very least, overturn the result from a win to a no-contest.

Earlier today, the former regional champion appealed the result to the Professional Boxing Association. In an appearance on The MMA Hour following Fournier’s announcement, KSI reacted to the news. There, he admitted that the win would likely be overturned, but that it doesn’t bother him considering the knockout.