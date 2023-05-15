search

KSI admits Joe Fournier knockout win will likely be overturned: “It is what it is”

By Josh Evanoff - May 15, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI doesn’t expect his knockout win over Joe Fournier to stay for long.

KSI Joe Fournier

‘The Nightmare’ returned to the ring over the weekend in a DAZN pay-per-view main event. There, the British star faced Joe Fournier. ‘The Badass Billonaire’ held a 9-0 professional record, and notably fought David Haye in a 2021 exhibition matchup. However, Fournier didn’t have as much success on Saturday.

In the DAZN headliner over the weekend, the YouTuber rocked the 40-year-old in the opening moments of the second round. He then moved forward and landed a short right hook as Fournier was attempting to move into the clinch. The former WBA international light-heavyweight champion was dropped and unable to beat the count, losing by knockout.

Well, that’s how things appeared at first. Replays quickly showed KSI landing an elbow strike when Joe Fournier was attempting to clinch. Following the event, there were calls for the YouTuber to be disqualified. Or at the very least, overturn the result from a win to a no-contest.

Earlier today, the former regional champion appealed the result to the Professional Boxing Association. In an appearance on The MMA Hour following Fournier’s announcement, KSI reacted to the news. There, he admitted that the win would likely be overturned, but that it doesn’t bother him considering the knockout.

KSI, Joe Fournier, Boxing

KSI discusses knockout win over Joe Fournier

“Obviously I know Joe Fournier has appealed and all that. With the PBA, if it’s a no contest, I’m fine,” KSI stated on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. “I’d be pissed if it was a disqualification because I didn’t try to intentionally hit him with my forearm or elbow or whatever. I came through with a right hook to knock him out when he tried to clinch me because I knew he was trying to scramble. Save his life, after I hit him with an overhand.”

He continued, “So, if it’s a no contest, fine. It is what it is, yeah, yeah. I’ll just move on and I’ll have five wins, zero losses, one draw, and one no-contest. Like ‘One no contest?’ people in the future could just look it up and see the situation. But, I think I’m at peace with a no contest, I don’t really mind. I’m a fair guy, it is what it is, I don’t need a win. For me, the reason I came back was to knockout Jake Paul.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you believe KSI’s win should be overturned? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

