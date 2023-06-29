Kevin Lee explains the difference between the old and new version of himself ahead of UFC Vegas 76: “I’ve got unproved and unfinished business”

By Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Kevin Lee believes he is a much different fighter ahead of his UFC return.

Kevin Lee

Lee is set to return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 76 where he will meet Rinat Fakhretdinov at welterweight. The Michigan native was of course previously let go by the promotions after he lost back-to-back fights to Charles Oliveira and Daniel Rodriguez. After being cut, Kevin Lee signed with Eagle FC and scored a decision win over Diego Sanchez.

After winning his lone fight outside of the UFC, Lee was brought back by Dana White and company earlier this year. Although he wasn’t gone for long, Lee says he is now a much better fighter and is excited to show it.

RELATED: The MoTown Phenom is not happy to be having his return fight at the UFC Apex.

“Mentally I feel more clear, more clarity. I feel more put together. I think you’re gonna see a much more experienced me, and I think that’s what’s really gonna show through in this fight. He hasn’t fought anybody at this level,” Kevin Lee said at UFC Vegas 76 media day. “I might not have fought for a while, but I’ve got 18 fights in the UFC against former world champions, against current world champions, against a lot of different dudes.

“I think me relying on experience and being a strong, still athletic guy is going to shine through. I’ve got unproved and unfinished business over here that I’ve got to get to,” Lee continued. “I don’t care too much about stepping into the spotlight. I don’t care too much about the media attention. I don’t care too much about the fans. I appreciate everbody that supports me, don’t get me wrong. But at the end of the day, it’s about something bigger than that. I’ve got a son now, and I want him to be my biggest fan. For him to do that, I’ve got to be my biggest fan, so that’s the only thing I’m worried about.”

Although Kevin Lee is confident he will show a better version of himself, he does have his hands full with Rinat Fakhretdinov. Lee enters the fight as the underdog but he remains confident he will get the hand raised and prove he is still a top fighter.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kevin Lee UFC

