Oleksandr Usyk brutally roasts Tyson Fury’s promoter following second win over ‘The Gypsy King’

Following his rematch with Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk slammed “The Gypsy King’s” promoter. Usyk and Fury collided a second time this past Saturday. Heavyweight gold and bragging rights were at stake in the rematch. In their first encounter earlier this year, Usyk got the nod via split decision. This time, the undefeated Ukrainian star nabbed the unanimous decision win. After the rematch, Fury was adamant that he feels the judges got it wrong for both of his fights against Usyk. Queensberry Promotions’ Frank Warren even said he was “dumbfounded” by the score totals. RELATED: TYSON FURY THINKS HE’S 2-0 AGAINST OLEKSANDR USYK FOLLOWING REMATCH: ‘I’LL ALWAYS BELIEVE IT ’TIL THE DAY I DIE’

Oleksandr Usyk Zings Tyson Fury’s Promoter Following Rematch

During the post-fight press conference, Oleksandr Usyk fired back at Frank Warren for thinking that Tyson Fury was robbed by the end of the night (h/t MMAFighting).

“Uncle Frank, I think [is] blind,” Usyk told reporters with Ukrainian translation assistance. “If Tyson says it’s a Christmas gift, OK, thank you, God, not Tyson. Thank you, God. Thank you, my coach Yuri, thank you, my coach Kuba, thank you, my team.

“Listen, Frank [is] a crazy man, I think. It’s in my opinion. OK, no problem. I win.”

Usyk went on to say that the score totals don’t concern him, as he was declared the winner when the smoke cleared.

“I do not think about it,” Usyk said. “Listen, I win. It’s enough. How many rounds I win, how many I don’t win, now it doesn’t matter. And still.”

During his post-fight interview, Usyk was interrupted by IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, who called for a rematch. Usyk remained calm and asked Turki Alalshikh to make the fight happen. Dubois is scheduled to defend his gold against Joseph Parker in February 2025.