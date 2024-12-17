Jon Jones gives “big shoutout” to Colby Covington following UFC Tampa: “We all appreciate the sacrifice”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa last weekend.

As we know, Colby Covington is one of the most controversial figures we’ve seen in mixed martial arts. He constantly tries to create controversy or get a rise out of people, and for the most part, he finds a lot of success in that. However, in his last few fights, the wheels seem to have fallen off quite a bit.

After losing in his latest title fight to Leon Edwards, many wondered what was next for him. As it turns out, he went on to battle Joaquin Buckley in a huge welterweight showdown that took place this past Saturday night. Alas, while he had high expectations, it didn’t quite go to plan for him.

Instead, he was defeated via TKO due to a doctor stoppage. One man, among many, who took great pleasure in seeing that was none other than Jon Jones.