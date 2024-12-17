Khabib Nurmagomedov urges three of his former UFC rivals to stop fighting: “We have to recognize the real things”

By Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged a handful of his former rivals to stop fighting in mixed martial arts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

When you talk about the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts, Khabib Nurmagomedov has to be up there. He’s easily one of the most dominant fighters in the history of the sport and if you don’t believe us, go back and look at his incredible 29-0 unbeaten record that he put together.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier says Khabib Nurmagomedov got angry with him over 2021 Conor McGregor handshake

Of course, he’s been retired for over four years now, but his impact is still felt in the sport. From his coaching to his own body of work, Khabib has achieved some truly remarkable things. In addition to some coaching here and there, he also has his own ventures that he focuses on these days – but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t keep an eye on what’s going on.

That includes what has been happening with some of his former rivals. In a recent interview with Henry Cejudo, Khabib opened up on a few of his past foes and what he thinks should be next for them.

Khabib’s advice

“I think Poirier can beat Charles [Oliveira], and then Poirier has to stop fighting, he’s finished,” Nurmagomedov said of Poirier. “Justin Gaethje, Khabib, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson. This is old school, brother. Stop fighting.

“We have to recognize the real things.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

The great Khabib Nurmagomedov certainly isn’t shy when it comes to voicing his opinion. With that being said, it’ll be interesting to see how much longer the fighters in question do actually continue to compete.

What do you make of the advice provided by Khabib Nurmagomedov? How will those close to him fare in their blockbuster fights at UFC 311? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Colby Covington

Jon Jones gives “big shoutout” to Colby Covington following UFC Tampa: “We all appreciate the sacrifice”

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington shuts down retirement talk after UFC Tampa loss: "This is just the beginning for me"

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington believes he still has plenty left in his career after his loss at UFC Tampa.

Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington
Colby Covington

WATCH | Chael Sonnen consoles Colby Covington following brutal loss at UFC Tampa

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington has released footage of his conversation with Chael Sonnen following his loss at UFC Tampa.

Cub Swanson
UFC

Cub Swanson gives retirement update following UFC Tampa knockout win: "I could be done right now"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson might be done fighting for good.

Patricio Pitbull Freire
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull aiming for UFC signing after requesting release from PFL: "For me it's about legacy"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is ready to head to the UFC.

Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen reveals he was about to throw in the towel for Colby Covington before doctor stoppage

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024
Jan Blachowicz Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he isn't sold on Magomed Ankalaev dethroning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t believe Magomed Ankalaev has shown anything that leads him to believe he can dethrone Alex Pereira.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington claims he would've turned the tide against Joaquin Buckley if UFC Tampa fight wasn't stopped

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington has spoken out following his TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's retirement timeframe possibly revealed by coach, UFC super fight against Ilia Topuria dismissed

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Islam Makhachev might ride off into the sunset sooner than fans are hoping for.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier torches Michael Chandler after recent shot on social media

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has torched Michael Chandler on social media following a recent back and forth between them.