Khabib Nurmagomedov urges three of his former UFC rivals to stop fighting: “We have to recognize the real things”
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged a handful of his former rivals to stop fighting in mixed martial arts.
When you talk about the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts, Khabib Nurmagomedov has to be up there. He’s easily one of the most dominant fighters in the history of the sport and if you don’t believe us, go back and look at his incredible 29-0 unbeaten record that he put together.
Of course, he’s been retired for over four years now, but his impact is still felt in the sport. From his coaching to his own body of work, Khabib has achieved some truly remarkable things. In addition to some coaching here and there, he also has his own ventures that he focuses on these days – but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t keep an eye on what’s going on.
That includes what has been happening with some of his former rivals. In a recent interview with Henry Cejudo, Khabib opened up on a few of his past foes and what he thinks should be next for them.
Khabib’s advice
“I think Poirier can beat Charles [Oliveira], and then Poirier has to stop fighting, he’s finished,” Nurmagomedov said of Poirier. “Justin Gaethje, Khabib, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson. This is old school, brother. Stop fighting.
“We have to recognize the real things.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
The great Khabib Nurmagomedov certainly isn’t shy when it comes to voicing his opinion. With that being said, it’ll be interesting to see how much longer the fighters in question do actually continue to compete.
What do you make of the advice provided by Khabib Nurmagomedov? How will those close to him fare in their blockbuster fights at UFC 311? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC