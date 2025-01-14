Frank Warren responds to Tyson Fury’s latest retirement announcement following second loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Queensberry Promotions head honcho Frank Warren has given his reaction to Tyson Fury’s recent retirement.
Weeks after suffering his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk, “The Gypsy King” announced that he is hanging up his gloves. Many fans have been skeptical of Fury’s retirement claim given that he’s vowed to walk away from prizefighting several times only to return to the ring. Some also believe that at this stage of their careers, Fury and Anthony Joshua could finally go one-on-one with the right offer.
If this truly is the end of Fury’s in-ring career, Warren simply wants “The Gypsy King” to be happy.
Frank Warren On Tyson Fury’s Latest Retirement
Frank Warren has promoted Tyson Fury throughout the years and the duo has seen great success during the former heavyweight champion’s run. In an interview with TNT Sports, Warren said he supports Fury’s decision.
“God bless him,” Warren said. “If that’s what he wants to do, that’s what he should do, you know? And I said it all along, no one should be trying to influence him in the boxing world, what he should do. It’s up to him at the end of the day after consulting his family and making discussions. He’s made a lot of money, he’s had a fantastic career. He’s the best British heavyweight, probably joint-best heavyweight of his division, the worst case.”
While Warren hopes Fury stays in the boxing industry whether he has another fight or not, he expressed gratitude for his working relationship with “The Gypsy King.”
“I’ve loved every minute of it and I hope all the fans have as well, and go and enjoy himself,” Warren said.
Fury hasn’t been shy in expressing his belief that he was robbed by the judges at the conclusion of his December 2024 rematch against Usyk. The general consensus among fans and experts, however, is that Usyk bested Fury after 12 rounds of competitive action.
