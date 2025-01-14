Frank Warren responds to Tyson Fury’s latest retirement announcement following second loss to Oleksandr Usyk

By Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025

Queensberry Promotions head honcho Frank Warren has given his reaction to Tyson Fury’s recent retirement.

Tyson Fury Frank Warren

Weeks after suffering his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk, “The Gypsy King” announced that he is hanging up his gloves. Many fans have been skeptical of Fury’s retirement claim given that he’s vowed to walk away from prizefighting several times only to return to the ring. Some also believe that at this stage of their careers, Fury and Anthony Joshua could finally go one-on-one with the right offer.

If this truly is the end of Fury’s in-ring career, Warren simply wants “The Gypsy King” to be happy.

RELATED: FORMER HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING CHAMPION TYSON FURY CLAIMS HE’S RETIRING: ‘IT’S BEEN A BLAST’

Frank Warren On Tyson Fury’s Latest Retirement

Frank Warren has promoted Tyson Fury throughout the years and the duo has seen great success during the former heavyweight champion’s run. In an interview with TNT Sports, Warren said he supports Fury’s decision.

“God bless him,” Warren said. “If that’s what he wants to do, that’s what he should do, you know? And I said it all along, no one should be trying to influence him in the boxing world, what he should do. It’s up to him at the end of the day after consulting his family and making discussions. He’s made a lot of money, he’s had a fantastic career. He’s the best British heavyweight, probably joint-best heavyweight of his division, the worst case.”

While Warren hopes Fury stays in the boxing industry whether he has another fight or not, he expressed gratitude for his working relationship with “The Gypsy King.”

“I’ve loved every minute of it and I hope all the fans have as well, and go and enjoy himself,” Warren said.

Fury hasn’t been shy in expressing his belief that he was robbed by the judges at the conclusion of his December 2024 rematch against Usyk. The general consensus among fans and experts, however, is that Usyk bested Fury after 12 rounds of competitive action.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Tyson Fury

Related

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford slated for September in Las Vegas

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025
Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney
Devin Haney

REPORT | Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney rematch is official, controversial lawsuit dropped

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

According to a recent report, boxing stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will collide again later this year.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury claims he's retiring: 'It's been a blast'

Fernando Quiles - January 13, 2025

Is Tyson Fury really walking away from pro boxing?

Tommy Fury, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Tommy Fury becomes the latest influencer boxer to callout Conor McGregor: "Fight the man who's beaten them all"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

Tommy Fury has become the latest influencer fighter to call for a boxing match with Conor McGregor.

Roy Jones Jr
Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. issues statement regarding possible Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

Heavyweight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has issued a statement regarding a possible fight with Jake Paul.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh

REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025
Conor McGregor, KSI
Conor McGregor

KSI offers to fight Conor McGregor as Logan Paul appears unavailable due to WWE schedule: "I'm very down"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

It appears that Conor McGregor could meet KSI, and not Logan Paul, in the boxing ring next.

Eddie Hearn
Chris Eubank Jr.

Eddie Hearn says time is running out on lucrative boxing match: 'It's so tedious at times'

Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025

Top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes the clock is ticking on making one long-requested fight a reality.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

UFC legend slams Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025

A UFC legend has taken the time to slam the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, noting that it made him want to vomit.

Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Former UFC title challenger slams Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua talk: '5 Years too late'

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

One ex-UFC title challenger believes the ship has sailed on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.