Frank Warren responds to Tyson Fury’s latest retirement announcement following second loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Frank Warren On Tyson Fury’s Latest Retirement

Frank Warren has promoted Tyson Fury throughout the years and the duo has seen great success during the former heavyweight champion’s run. In an interview with TNT Sports, Warren said he supports Fury’s decision.

Frank Warren reacts to Tyson Fury’s retirement 🥊#boxing pic.twitter.com/WD9SQuIlPF — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) January 13, 2025

“God bless him,” Warren said. “If that’s what he wants to do, that’s what he should do, you know? And I said it all along, no one should be trying to influence him in the boxing world, what he should do. It’s up to him at the end of the day after consulting his family and making discussions. He’s made a lot of money, he’s had a fantastic career. He’s the best British heavyweight, probably joint-best heavyweight of his division, the worst case.”

While Warren hopes Fury stays in the boxing industry whether he has another fight or not, he expressed gratitude for his working relationship with “The Gypsy King.”

“I’ve loved every minute of it and I hope all the fans have as well, and go and enjoy himself,” Warren said.

Fury hasn’t been shy in expressing his belief that he was robbed by the judges at the conclusion of his December 2024 rematch against Usyk. The general consensus among fans and experts, however, is that Usyk bested Fury after 12 rounds of competitive action.

