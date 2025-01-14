Javier Mendez insists Islam Makhachev isn’t overlooking Arman Tsarukyan prior to UFC 311: “We got a hell of a challenge in front of us’

By Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez isn’t overlooking Arman Tsarukyan, but he thinks Islam Makhachev will further prove just how good he is at UFC 311.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev will put his UFC Lightweight Championship at stake when he collides with Tsarukyan a second time. Makhachev scored a unanimous decision victory over Tsarukyan in their first meeting back in 2019. While that fight was a competitive three-round grappling exchange, what could the rematch have in store?

Mendez believes it ends with Makhachev finding the holes in Tsarukyan’s game and exploiting them.

Team Makhachev Not Looking Past Arman Tsarukyan, Says Javier Mendez

Javier Mendez appeared on Submission Radio ahead of this Saturday’s UFC 311 card. When asked about Arman Tsarukyan’s team believing they’ve found a weakness in Islam Makhachev’s standup, Mendez made it clear that he has left no stone unturned with his top champion.

“I think it’s short-sighted to think that, ‘Oh, we’re gonna knock him out,'” Mendez said. “Yeah, you’re talking about pound-for-pound the number one guy. It’s not like you guys have been killing everybody. You’ve been doing great, but let’s keep it real. You’re in a huge fight, we’re both in a huge fight. I don’t underestimate Arman. He’s a hell of a competitor and hell of an athlete. So, we got a hell of a challenge in front of us, but I do believe that Islam is gonna be superior in any area that Arman exposes for us to take advantage of.”

Makhachev is taking a crack at history when he shares the Octagon with Tsarukyan this weekend. If he scores his fourth successful UFC lightweight title defense, he’ll set a new division record. It could also bring him one step closer to fighting for welterweight gold.

