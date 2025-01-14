Javier Mendez insists Islam Makhachev isn’t overlooking Arman Tsarukyan prior to UFC 311: “We got a hell of a challenge in front of us’

Team Makhachev Not Looking Past Arman Tsarukyan, Says Javier Mendez

Javier Mendez appeared on Submission Radio ahead of this Saturday’s UFC 311 card. When asked about Arman Tsarukyan’s team believing they’ve found a weakness in Islam Makhachev’s standup, Mendez made it clear that he has left no stone unturned with his top champion.

“I think it’s short-sighted to think that, ‘Oh, we’re gonna knock him out,'” Mendez said. “Yeah, you’re talking about pound-for-pound the number one guy. It’s not like you guys have been killing everybody. You’ve been doing great, but let’s keep it real. You’re in a huge fight, we’re both in a huge fight. I don’t underestimate Arman. He’s a hell of a competitor and hell of an athlete. So, we got a hell of a challenge in front of us, but I do believe that Islam is gonna be superior in any area that Arman exposes for us to take advantage of.”

Makhachev is taking a crack at history when he shares the Octagon with Tsarukyan this weekend. If he scores his fourth successful UFC lightweight title defense, he’ll set a new division record. It could also bring him one step closer to fighting for welterweight gold.

