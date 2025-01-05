Joe Rogan shares interesting theory on why Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev hasn’t been booked

Joe Rogan Thinks Alex Pereira is Forcing Magomed Ankalaev to Wait

On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC color commentator heaped praise on Magomed Ankalaev (via MMAMania).

“He’s supposed to be fighting Ankalaev,” Rogan continued. “Ankalaev is f**king very dangerous, and he’s the No. 1 contender, and he’s been on a winning streak for a long ass time. He’s only got one draw, and that was to Jan Blachowicz, who was the former champion. He’s at the top of the heap and he’s been waiting for a title shot for a long time.”

With that said, Rogan also feels that the trash talk has led to Alex Pereira wanting Ankalaev to wait even longer for his title opportunity.

“But he’s been talking a lot of s**t and Alex doesn’t like that he talks s**t, so he’s like, ‘F**k him, make him wait.’ Alex just said that he’s gonna fight in March and that he’s not gonna fight Ankalaev. Because If he’s fighting in March, when is Ramadan? … Ankalaev wouldn’t be able to fight in March, he’s gotta go through the entire month of Ramadan preparing for a world title fight? February 28th to March 29th. That’s exactly during the time period when [Pereira] is going to fight.”

Pereira’s last bout took place back in October. He defeated Khalil Rountree via fourth-round TKO to successfully retain the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for the third time.

