Michael Bisping comes to Jamahal Hill’s defense following UFC PI incident with Alex Pereira

Michael Bisping Defends Jamahal Hill

Taking to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed Jamahal Hill having beef with a slew of names ahead of his UFC 311 fight against Jiri Prochazka. As far as those who have been giving Hill slack for not fighting Pereira at the UFC PI, Bisping thinks it was a wise move by the former UFC light heavyweight champion (h/t MMAFighting).

“Pereira threw the gloves at him and Jamahal was like, ‘What are you talking about? I’m not going to fight you here in the gym, I’m going to fight you and get paid for that,’” Bisping said. “Now, a lot of people’s opinions on social media is that Jamahal kind of bitched out, but I’ll be honest, I kind of agreed with his take. …

“Why would you want to fight in the gym when you can get paid a ridiculous amount of money to fight for real? Although, on the flip side, I see why people say that as well. I see why they formed the opinion in that he kind of wimped out a little bit because he did approach him, and Pereira threw the gloves. They are in the gym, they could’ve trained, they could’ve done a round or two, but it would’ve gotten carried away. It would’ve escalated out of control, and somebody might have ended up getting hurt.”

Hill and Pereira have shared the Octagon in the past. The two collided in the main event of UFC 300 back in April 2024. Pereira scored the first-round knockout victory to retain the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

“Sweet Dreams” has made it his mission to not only get a chance to avenge the loss to Pereira, but to become a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion.