Deontay Wilder brutally honest about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: “Heavyweight division is f*cking dead”

By Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

Former boxing champion Deontay Wilder won’t watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Deontay Wilder

‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ are slated to clash in October in Saudi Arabia. For Francis Ngannou, the boxing match will be the first of his career. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury declined a title unification with Oleksandr Usyk to make the bout happen, much to the chagrin of much of the combat sports world.

It’s safe to say that Deontay Wilder isn’t a fan of the fight either. In a recent interview with ESNews, he was asked about the upcoming boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. For what it’s worth, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has a history with both men, fighting the boxer three times.

Furthermore, Deontay Wilder was in talks to face Francis Ngannou in both boxing, but also the PFL. However, the deal failed to come to fruition, leading ‘The Predator’ to book a fight with Tyson Fury. While he’s happy for the MMA fighter to get paid, he has no interest in the bout itself.

In the interview with ESNews, Deontay Wilder slammed Tyson Fury’s fight with Francis Ngannou. The former champion admitted that he might not even watch the bout and that the division is currently struggling. For his part, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is currently preparing for his December clash with Anthony Joshua.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON BELIEVER IN FRANCIS NGANNOU’S BOXING SKILLS AFTER TRAINING: “TOUGHER FIGHT THAN ANYONE THINKS”

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC

“Probably no,” Deontay Wilder answered when asked if he would watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. “I think it’s gonna be boring. Because I haven’t been in it, the heavyweight division is going down tremendously…”

He continued, “The heavyweight division has been f*cking dead.”

What do you make of these comments from Deontay Wilder? Will you watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou later this year?

