Gervonta Davis backs Ryan Garcia after drug testing failure: “They doing anything to take the win from Ryan”

Gervonta Davis is backing his boxing rival Ryan Garcia after his recent drug testing failure.

‘KingRy’ returned to the boxing ring earlier this month in New York. There, Ryan Garcia faced his former amateur rival, Devin Haney. The two fought six times in the amateurs, splitting the series at 3-3. Ultimately, it was Garcia who broke the tie with a dominant decision victory over ‘The Dream’ on DAZN pay-per-view.

However, the celebration has been short-lived. Last night, boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported that Ryan Garcia failed two different drug tests prior to fight night. The young star failed for ostarine, and also trace amounts of nandrolone. Since then, Garcia has proclaimed his innocence and stated that the scandal is happening due to his support for former President Donald Trump.

Now, Ryan Garcia has an unlikely ally in the form of Gervonta Davis. Taking to X earlier this week, ‘Tank’ released several posts supporting his former rival. While the WBA lightweight champion deleted a few of his posts supporting Garcia, it’s clear that he believes his former opponent is innocent.

Gervonta Davis shows support for Ryan Garcia after young boxing star fails drug test

“They doing anything to take the win away from Ryan…” Gervonta Davis wrote in a since-deleted post about Ryan Garcia’s recent drug test failure. “If that’s the case BANNED EDDIE HEARN SILVER SPOON ASS… People overlooked what Regis [Prograis] said about how they did him…. Dirty game.”

Davis followed that post up with another post on X about Garcia, writing that Devin Haney’s loss didn’t have to do with steroids: “W the same punch over and over again…. [Devin] didn’t make no adjustments.”

Gervonta Davis’s support for Ryan Garcia is incredibly shocking, due to their past together. ‘Tank’ and ‘KingRy’ famously clashed last April in Las Vegas, in the biggest fight of both of their careers. After some early success from Garcia, Davis largely dominated. He dropped the young boxer in round two and finished him in round seven.

A year on from that feud, it seems that the two are somewhat aligned for the moment. While Gervonta Davis might not like Ryan Garcia, he seemingly has a far bigger grudge against Eddie Hearn and Devin Haney.

What do you make of these comments from boxing champion Gervonta Davis? Do you believe Ryan Garcia was on steroids against Devin Haney?