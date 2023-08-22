Female boxing champion Savannah Marshall signs shocking deal with the PFL

By Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

Women’s super-middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is headed to MMA and the PFL.

Savannah Marshall signs with the PFL

‘Silent Assassin’ is fresh off her return opposite Franchon Crews-Dezurn last month in the U.K. There, Savannah Marshall picked up an important majority-decision win, winning gold in her second weight class. It was also a nice rebound win for the Brit, having dropped a decision loss to Claressa Shields last year.

That loss to the ‘GWOAT’ was the first of Savannah Marshall’s career. While she long called for a rematch, it seems that it could now come inside the MMA cage. Earlier today, the PFL announced that they had signed the boxing champion to a shocking multi-year deal.

As of now, terms of the deal are sparse, outside of the fact that it’s a multi-year deal. For Savannah Marshall, when she steps into the PFL Smart Cage, it’ll be her debut. Outside of her boxing career, the British fighter has no other combat sports experience or training.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY REVEALED AS BACKUP FIGHTER FOR LOGAN PAUL VS. DILLON DANIS

Nonetheless, this is yet another high-profile signing from the PFL. This year alone, they’ve signed several massive names, including Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul. Both ‘The Predator’ and ‘The Problem Child’ are expected to debut in the promotion in 2024, much like Savannah Marshall.

Furthermore, the company recently signed fellow women’s boxing champions, Amanda Serrano and Claressa Shields. The former is famously friends with Paul and is signed to his Most Valuable Promotions stable. Meanwhile, the ‘GWOAT’ famously went 1-1 in the PFL cage in 2021, taking a hiatus after a loss to Abigal Montes.

Given Savannah Marshall’s recent signing, one has to wonder if a rematch with Shields will now take place in the cage.

What do you make of this signing from the PFL? Are you excited to see Savannah Marshall fight in MMA?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

