Mike Tyson believer in Francis Ngannou’s boxing skills after training: “Tougher fight than anyone thinks”

By Josh Evanoff - August 4, 2023
Boxing legend Mike Tyson is a believer in Francis Ngannou’s skills heading into the ring.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson

‘The Predator’ recently signed to face Tyson Fury in October in the first boxing match of his career. While there were concerns that the bout would be an exhibition, that is not the case. Francis Ngannou’s boxing debut will be ten rounds, counting on his professional record, but doesn’t feature the WBC heavyweight title on the line.

Nonetheless, October’s clash will be the first time in combat sports history that boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion faces the UFC’s lineal heavyweight champion. Ahead of his boxing debut, Francis Ngannou hired Mike Tyson as one of his main trainers. ‘Iron Mike’ has been friends with the PFL heavyweight for years, and will dawn the trainer’s cap later this year.

Now beginning training camp, Mike Tyson discussed Francis Ngannou’s boxing debut in a recent interview with ESPN’s First Take. There, the former boxing champion stated that he was impressed by ‘The Predator’. He also added that the boxing match with ‘The Gypsy King’ will be much closer than anyone expects.

Francis-Ngannou-Mike-Tyson

“He’s had many professional fights, but he’s never experienced a professional boxing match,” Mike Tyson stated in the interview referring to Francis Ngannou. “But by working with him yesterday, he has the aptitude, and I see a good future in this life. It’s not going to be as one-sided as people think it is. I was speaking with Francis once he came in and I asked him ‘Are you sore today?’, and he said ‘No’.”

He continued, “That was a big mistake. But, we’re going to work and we’re going to exert everything he has for this particular match. I definitely believe that it’s going to be a tougher fight than anyone thinks.”

What do you make of these comments from Mike Tyson? Are you excited for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?

