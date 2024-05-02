Stephen A. Smith sounds off after Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson gets sanctioned as a professional bout: “I’m disgusted by it”

Stephen A. Smith is sounding off after the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was sanctioned as a professional bout.

On Saturday July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Jake Paul will get in the ring with former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson. The event will be streamed globally on Netflix.

Paul, at 27, has 9 wins (6 by KO) and 1 loss to his career record.

Tyson, who will soon be 58, is sporting 50 wins (44 by KO) and 6 losses in the ring.

It was during the latest episode of ‘First Take’ on ESPN that Stephen A. Smith reacted to the news that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be sanctioned as a professional heavyweight boxing match by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations:

“I’m sad, I’m saddened by it. I’m disgusted by it. I don’t like it one bit. I’m not taking anything away from the great Mike Tyson, who we all treasure because of the years of greatness he gave us, but he is 57. And in Jake Paul’s case, the only real fighter he’s fought has been Tommy Fury, who is not considered in the upper echelon in anybody’s mind. Jake Paul has been training with professional boxing trainers for years… when are you going to get in the ring with a modern day, reputable fighter with a big name who isn’t 20-plus years removed from retirement?”

Concluding, the sports journalist said (h/t MMANews):

“The only time we’ve seen (Tyson) in the ring in that span is for an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr… I mean, come on man. Listen, Tyson can hurt anybody… but he hasn’t been fighting and Jake Paul hasn’t fought any real, ranked professional boxers. Why should this be a sanctioned boxing match? I like Jake Paul and I appreciate what he does for the sport of boxing… The flip side to it, however, is that he keeps telling us how serious he’s taking this and how bad he wants it. Well, okay, if you want the money, please, keep doing your thing. But if it’s not just about that, and if it’s about you wanting to elevate your level, then you’ve got to get in the ring with somebody of your ilk, your age, your size.”

Do you agree with Stephen A. Smith that the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson should not be sanctioned as a professional bout? Will you be watching on July 20th? Who are you betting on for the win?

