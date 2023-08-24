Dana White shuts down Ronda Rousey UFC return rumors: “No shot”

By Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

Dana White has squashed rumors that Ronda Rousey would soon return to the UFC.

Ronda Rousey

‘Rowdy’ is still one of the biggest stars to ever compete in MMA. Having been the promotion’s first female champion, she quickly notched wins over names such as Miesha Tate, Liz Carmouche, Cat Zingano, and more. However, back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes saw her quietly retire.

While always maintaining a good relationship with Dana White and the UFC, Ronda Rousey instead became a professional wrestler. Signed to the WWE, she recently finished up her time with the company earlier this summer. Now a free agent, names such as Chelsea Chandler echoed rumors that ‘Rowdy’ would return.

However, Dana White has now squashed those reports. At the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, he was asked about rumors of Ronda Rousey’s return. There, the promoter made it clear that she had no intention of returning to MMA as far as he was concerned.

Continuing, Dana White noted that Ronda Rousey is married, and has kids. It’s more than feasible that she could just wrap up with WWE and head quietly into the sunset. The UFC president seems to believe that’s the most likely case here.

RELATED: DANA WHITE URGES CHRIS WEIDMAN TO RETIRE FOLLOWING LOSS TO BRAD TAVARES AT UFC 292

Dana White

“There’s no shot,” Dana White stated when asked about a potential Ronda Rousey MMA return at UFC 292 earlier this month. “She accomplished everything she set out to do. Her dream was to win a UFC championship then win a WWE championship. And she’s done it.” (h/t BloodyElbow)

He continued, “Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships.”

What do you make of Dana White’s comments? Do you believe Ronda Rousey will return to the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Max Holloway

Max Holloway emotional leading into UFC return: "With Hawaii on my back, it feels a little bit heavier now"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023
The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore
Max Holloway

Korean Zombie unsure of retirement ahead of Max Holloway fight: "It's very difficult"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Korean Zombie is unsure of retirement leading into his return against Max Holloway.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway not underestimating "dangerous" Korean Zombie ahead of UFC Singapore, views this as a "legacy fight"

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Max Holloway knows Korean Zombie is still an elite and dangerous fighter despite what the odds say.

Ian Machado Garry
Neil Magny

Ian Machado Garry says he had "so much fun" beating up "f*****g piece of shit" Neil Magny at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Ian Machado Garry says his UFC 292 fight against Neil Magny got personal.

Josh Thomson
Tony Ferguson

Josh Thomson believes former UFC opponent Tony Ferguson needs to have a reality check: “I care about all these fighters”

Susan Cox - August 24, 2023

Josh Thomson believes his former UFC opponent Tony Ferguson needs to have a reality check.

Cub Swanson, Brian Stann

Cub Swanson says he likely would have retired if he wasn’t given the nod over Hakeem Dawodu: “I probably would have been done”

Susan Cox - August 24, 2023
Dana White
Sean O'Malley

Darren Till weighs in on the so called “Dana White privilege” being given to UFC champion Sean O’Malley

Susan Cox - August 24, 2023

Darren Till is weighing in on the so called ‘Dana White privilege’ being given to UFC champion Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Kamaru Usman explains why he likes the way Sean O’Malley carries himself: “It just feels real and authentic”

Harry Kettle - August 24, 2023

UFC star Kamaru Usman has explained why he likes Sean O’Malley’s style following his big win at UFC 292.

GSP, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Craig Jones says Khabib Nurmagomedov “priced himself out” of proposed grappling match with Georges St-Pierre

Harry Kettle - August 24, 2023

Craig Jones has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly priced himself out of a potential grappling match against Georges St-Pierre.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili sounds off on the idea of Marlon Vera getting the first crack at newly crowned bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley: “He’s not even top 5”

Harry Kettle - August 24, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili has lashed out at the idea of Marlon Vera being the first man to challenge Sean O’Malley for the title.