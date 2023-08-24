Dana White shuts down Ronda Rousey UFC return rumors: “No shot”

Dana White has squashed rumors that Ronda Rousey would soon return to the UFC.

‘Rowdy’ is still one of the biggest stars to ever compete in MMA. Having been the promotion’s first female champion, she quickly notched wins over names such as Miesha Tate, Liz Carmouche, Cat Zingano, and more. However, back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes saw her quietly retire.

While always maintaining a good relationship with Dana White and the UFC, Ronda Rousey instead became a professional wrestler. Signed to the WWE, she recently finished up her time with the company earlier this summer. Now a free agent, names such as Chelsea Chandler echoed rumors that ‘Rowdy’ would return.

However, Dana White has now squashed those reports. At the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, he was asked about rumors of Ronda Rousey’s return. There, the promoter made it clear that she had no intention of returning to MMA as far as he was concerned.

Continuing, Dana White noted that Ronda Rousey is married, and has kids. It’s more than feasible that she could just wrap up with WWE and head quietly into the sunset. The UFC president seems to believe that’s the most likely case here.

“There’s no shot,” Dana White stated when asked about a potential Ronda Rousey MMA return at UFC 292 earlier this month. “She accomplished everything she set out to do. Her dream was to win a UFC championship then win a WWE championship. And she’s done it.” (h/t BloodyElbow)

He continued, “Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships.”

What do you make of Dana White’s comments? Do you believe Ronda Rousey will return to the UFC?