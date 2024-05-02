Jake Paul sends a warning to Mike Tyson after their boxing match is now a pro fight

By Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024

Jake Paul says Mike Tyson is the one who wanted their boxing match to be a pro-fight and go on their professional records.

Jake Paul

Paul and Tyson are set to box on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas with the event airing on Netflix. It’s a fight that came as a surprise, and recently, it was revealed that the bout will indeed be a pro-fight.

With the boxing match being a pro fight, Jake Paul has sent a warning to Mike Tyson that he going to send him down to the canvas.

“I just want to make it clear, Mike Tyson is the one who wanted it to be a pro fight. I said to Nakisa, if that is what Mike wants, then that’s fine. But, make sure if you tell Mike that there is no holding back. Whatever happens, happens and this is war now. If he puts me down, I can deal with that, but if I put him down, he needs to be the one making the decision on whether or not he can deal with that. Now that it’s a pro fight, it’s on my record and I’m going to put him down, and if people are pissed about it, then watch soccer,” Paul said.

With it now being a pro-fight, Jake Paul is looking to KO Mike Tyson and have a statement-making performance. Paul is also the betting favorite, as the odds got released with the YouTuber-turned-boxer being a -170 favorite while Tyson is a +130 underdog.

Jake Paul (9-1) is coming off a first-round TKO win over Ryan Bourland back in March, to extend his win streak to three as he also knocked out Andre August in the first round and beat Nate Diaz by decision. Paul’s lone loss came to Tommy Fury by split decision.

Mike Tyson (50-6 and two NC) hasn’t had a pro fight since 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride by stoppage after being knocked out by Danny Wiliams before that. Tyson did have an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November of 2020.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

