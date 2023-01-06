Tommy Fury hits back at Jake Paul over ducking claims and suggests charity match for no money: “Take it or leave it”

Tommy Fury wants to make it clear, he is not ducking Jake Paul.

‘TNT’ and ‘The Problem Child’ are seemingly stuck in an endless game of cat and mouse. The pair have been booked twice previously, with their first bout slated for December 2021. However, Fury was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a broken rib.

Tyron Woodley famously replaced the Brit and wound up being knocked out by the YouTuber. Following the win, the two once again were in talks and scheduled the high-profile boxing match for August 2022. Once again, Fury was forced out. This time he was disallowed entry into the United States due to his brother, Tyson, being linked to Irish mobster Daniel Kinahan.

Despite their several bookings, Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are yet to fight, and the latter doubts it ever will happen. Following his announcement that he signed to fight MMA for PFL, the YouTuber stated he might box Mike Perry next. Along with that, Paul claimed Fury turned down a massive payday, forcing him to face ‘Platinum’ later this year.

In an Instagram video, the undefeated boxer responded to Paul’s claims. Fury denied turning down the matchup and stated that he’s willing to face the YouTuber for free.

“Once again, I am seeing Jake Paul’s sh*t all over the internet,” stated Fury. “You offered Paddy Pimblett a million pounds to spar, you offered Tyson [Fury] a million-pound bet about some bollocks, but you don’t want to pay me much more to have a fight. I’ll do one better than that, because it’s gone beyond money for me now, I’m not bothered. I’ll fight you for free in Manchester or London, next month.”

He continued, “Not a problem, let’s see how game you are. Promoters get nothing, me and you get nothing, all proceeds will go to charity. I just want to fight you, and put an end to you. All this money and stuff has gone on for too long, I just want to fight you now. Manchester or London, next month, we get nothing, all proceeds go to charity. Take it or leave it.”

