Jake Paul offers to spar Paddy Pimblett after ‘The Baddy’ claims the boxer’s fights are rigged: “If you win, I’ll give you a million dollars”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has responded to Paddy Pimblett’s recent comments.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his win over Anderson Silva last month on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout was the most back-and-forth of the YouTuber’s career thus far, but an eighth-round knockdown sealed the win for Paul.

The win was the biggest of his career to date, but that doesn’t mean his critics have quieted down. Recently, UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett chimed in on the fight, as well as Paul’s career thus far. To his credit, the MMA fighter opined that the YouTuber isn’t that bad.

However, he did call into question his recent win over ‘The Spider’. During a recent edition of Pub Talk, Pimblett stated:

“They are a gang of idiots. I give Jake Paul his due now, he’s training that much he probably could beat some professional boxers. He’s got unlimited funds and he hasn’t got to do anything else, he hasn’t got to go and do a job all he’s got to do is box. And he gets the best coaches in, the best nutritionists in, and stuff like that.”

“I don’t think the Tyron Woodley knockout was fixed because when you get knocked out like that and you land face first, if you’re not unconscious you’re going [puts arms out]. You can’t help it that’s a human reaction. But I seen an angle of a punch he hit Anderson Silva with the other day when he sat down, and he didn’t even hit him.”

Now, Jake Paul has responded to Paddy Pimblett’s comments in a Twitter rant. There, the YouTuber offered to spar with the UFC lightweight, who fights 35 pounds below him.

Dear Paddy Pimblett, you claim my fights are rigged? Stop calling the GOAT Anderson Silva a criminal and come spar me. You win, I give you $1 million. I win, you join the UFA. pic.twitter.com/jOFqcPdjnz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2022

“Poor Paddy Pimblett, man, I was really wanting to like you, I really was,” Paul said on Twitter. “You got a little cute thing going for you man. But then you come out and say that my fight against Anderson Silva was rigged. I am sick and tired of this narrative. It’s pathetic, it’s stupid. You are disrespecting the GOAT of your own sport, you are saying that Anderson Silva is a criminal, you are saying he is a fraud. You are saying that Viacom, one of the biggest media companies in the world is doing criminal stuff. That is what you are saying. It is stupid and pathetic.”

“But, I have a proposition for you, since you wouldn’t rig a fight, right, let’s spar. Fly to Puerto Rico and we will get you a private jet and we can do five, three-minute rounds of boxing. If you win I will give you one million dollars, which is what you deserve to get paid, Paddy. You know it but the UFC is not paying you that. You deserve to get paid more.”

“But, if I win you have to join the United Fighters Association and help me sign up all of the fighters in the U.K. So let’s spar. Since you wouldn’t rig a fight I will fly you out, a million for you. Put your money where your mouth is, let’s go.”

