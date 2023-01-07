ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee has died at the tender age of 18.

Victoria, the sibling of current ONE Championship titleholders Angela and Christian Lee, passed away on December 26, 2022, according to a recent post by her sister.

The cause of her death has not been revealed at this time.

“On December 26, 2022, our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through… It is incredibly difficult to say this… Our Victoria passed away.

She has gone too soon, and our family has been completely devastated since then.

We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

Victoria Lee was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia.

We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us.

We will never be the same.

Each and every little thing makes me think of you. From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out.

We love you, Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time.

Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time. And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”

Victoria Lee nicknamed ‘The Prodigy’ was a rising star in the world of mixed martial arts. She went 3-0 under the ONE Championship banner, scoring stoppage victories in all three of those wins.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lee family at this difficult time.