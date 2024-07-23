VIDEO | Leon Edwards hits wild basketball trick shot ahead of UFC 304

By Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards sank one of the craziest basketball trick shots you’ll ever see ahead of his Octagon return.

Leon Edwards

Edwards will defend the UFC welterweight title against the streaking Belal Muhammad in the UFC 304 main event this Saturday in Manchester. He returns to the Octagon after successfully defending the belt against Colby Covington in December.

Edwards has developed into one of the UFC’s brightest stars in recent years. He landed one of the most shocking knockouts in UFC history at UFC 278 when he caught Kamaru Usman with a last-minute head kick to capture the welterweight title.

Edwards’s kicks have always been seen as one of the UFC champion’s greatest strengths. Ahead of his latest UFC headliner, he got the opportunity to showcase his talents on the basketball court.

Leon Edwards kicks his way to an unbelievable trick shot

Watch Edwards’s incredible basketball shot below (as originally shared by his manager, Tim Simpson).

As the above video clip shows, Edwards was in the middle of a jog in his neighborhood when he nailed the soccer-like trick shot. The clip has since gone viral on social media.

Edwards, after his career-changing win over Usman at UFC 278, became one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He successfully defended the title against Usman at UFC 286 before defeating Covington in December.

Edwards will face another steep challenge in Muhammad, who hasn’t lost in five years. Their first fight in 2021 ended abruptly in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Edwards, once again, will have the opportunity to successfully defend the welterweight belt in front of the UK crowd. He’s emerged as one of the greatest UK MMA fighters of all time.

Edwards is locked in ahead of his latest title defense. In the meantime, he’s adding more jaw-dropping moments outside of the cage to his reputation inside of it.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes

Tom Aspinall calls Curtis Blaydes the "hardest matchup" for him in the heavyweight division

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2024
Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Leon Edwards's coach shuts down recent Nate Diaz callout, says he should retire

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards’s head coach declined a potential rematch with Nate Diaz on his protégé’s behalf.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor informs 'bum beggar' Michael Chandler that he's fully healed ahead of UFC return

Josh Evanoff - July 22, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is seemingly healthy and ready to fight Michael Chandler.

Doo Ho Choi, UFC Vegas 94, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Doo Ho Choi opens up on emotional UFC Vegas 94 knockout victory: "All the people that said I'm done"

Josh Evanoff - July 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Doo Ho Choi is finally back.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards claims Belal Muhammad wanted "a way out" by not continuing after eye poke in first fight

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2024

Leon Edwards says Belal Muhammad didn’t want to fight him anymore after the first round of their fight back in 2021.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland responds to Khamzat Chimaev's "Unfinished business" declaration

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024
Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reacts to Jake Paul’s TKO victory over Mike Perry

Susan Cox - July 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has reacted to Jake Paul’s TKO victory over Mike Perry.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards claims the UFC told him that Belal Muhammad was “not a big enough name” to headline UFC 300

Susan Cox - July 22, 2024

Leon Edwards is claiming that the UFC told him Belal Muhammad was ‘not a big enough name’ for UFC 300.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad responds after ‘finally’ being called out by Colby Covington: “He’s a joke now”

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad has responded to a recent challenge from Colby Covington.

Irina Alekseeva
USADA

USADA allegedly dropped the ball and allowed ‘Russian Ronda’ to fight in the UFC despite a failed drug test

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2024

USADA reportedly allowed Irina Alekseeva, known as ‘Russian Ronda’, to compete in the UFC despite a failed drug test.