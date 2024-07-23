VIDEO | Leon Edwards hits wild basketball trick shot ahead of UFC 304
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards sank one of the craziest basketball trick shots you’ll ever see ahead of his Octagon return.
Edwards will defend the UFC welterweight title against the streaking Belal Muhammad in the UFC 304 main event this Saturday in Manchester. He returns to the Octagon after successfully defending the belt against Colby Covington in December.
Edwards has developed into one of the UFC’s brightest stars in recent years. He landed one of the most shocking knockouts in UFC history at UFC 278 when he caught Kamaru Usman with a last-minute head kick to capture the welterweight title.
Edwards’s kicks have always been seen as one of the UFC champion’s greatest strengths. Ahead of his latest UFC headliner, he got the opportunity to showcase his talents on the basketball court.
Leon Edwards kicks his way to an unbelievable trick shot
Watch Edwards’s incredible basketball shot below (as originally shared by his manager, Tim Simpson).
🔥| Leon Edwards stopped to hit the craziest trick shot during his run through the park. 😳🏀 #UFC304#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/WojuYBIF5J
— Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) July 22, 2024
As the above video clip shows, Edwards was in the middle of a jog in his neighborhood when he nailed the soccer-like trick shot. The clip has since gone viral on social media.
Edwards, after his career-changing win over Usman at UFC 278, became one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He successfully defended the title against Usman at UFC 286 before defeating Covington in December.
Edwards will face another steep challenge in Muhammad, who hasn’t lost in five years. Their first fight in 2021 ended abruptly in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.
Edwards, once again, will have the opportunity to successfully defend the welterweight belt in front of the UK crowd. He’s emerged as one of the greatest UK MMA fighters of all time.
Edwards is locked in ahead of his latest title defense. In the meantime, he’s adding more jaw-dropping moments outside of the cage to his reputation inside of it.
