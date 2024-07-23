VIDEO | Leon Edwards hits wild basketball trick shot ahead of UFC 304

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards sank one of the craziest basketball trick shots you’ll ever see ahead of his Octagon return.

Edwards will defend the UFC welterweight title against the streaking Belal Muhammad in the UFC 304 main event this Saturday in Manchester. He returns to the Octagon after successfully defending the belt against Colby Covington in December.

Edwards has developed into one of the UFC’s brightest stars in recent years. He landed one of the most shocking knockouts in UFC history at UFC 278 when he caught Kamaru Usman with a last-minute head kick to capture the welterweight title.

Edwards’s kicks have always been seen as one of the UFC champion’s greatest strengths. Ahead of his latest UFC headliner, he got the opportunity to showcase his talents on the basketball court.