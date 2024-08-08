Terence Crawford fires back at Canelo Alvarez over recent comments: “He has all these excuses”

Four-division boxing champion Terence Crawford believes Canelo Alvarez is avoiding him.

‘Bud’ is fresh off his return to the boxing ring over the weekend in California. Back for the first time since a destructive knockout of Errol Spence Jr. last summer, Terence Crawford faced Israil Madrimov. The bout was the former undisputed welterweight champion’s first up at 154 pounds. Crawford wanted the fight partially, to set the stage for a bout with Canelo Alvarez.

The Mexican superstar has routinely shot down a boxing match with Terence Crawford. However, the former welterweight champion hoped to change Canelo Alvarez’s mind with a big win. Ultimately, ‘Bud’ picked up gold in a fourth weight class, winning the bout by unanimous decision. However, the win didn’t change Alvarez’s mind.

Instead, he has continued to shoot down a boxing match opposite Terence Crawford. Earlier this week in a press scrum, Canelo Alvarez labeled the champion too small to fight him. He also took aim at Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh for attempting to make the fight. That quickly led to a rant from the promoter on social media.

Terence Crawford slams boxing champion Canelo Alvarez over fight comments

Canelo Alvarez’s comments about not wanting to fight Terence Crawford have now led to a response from ‘Bud’ himself. Speaking on a recent edition of The Porter Way Podcast, the newly crowned champion stated that the Mexican superstar was making excuses. Crawford stated that Alvarez has faced smaller opponents in the past, such as Floyd Mayweather and Amir Khan.

Regardless, these comments likely won’t sway Canelo Alvarez. Many, including the likes of UFC star Conor McGregor, have slammed the boxer for his recent fight choices as of late. However, ‘The Notorious’ was more irritated by Alvarez’s decision not to fight David Benavidez, not Terence Crawford.

Regardless, the super middleweight is already booked for his next trip to the boxing ring. In September, Canelo Alvarez will face the young undefeated prospect, Edgar Berlanga.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford?

