Dricus du Plessis blames Israel Adesanya for UFC 305 fight having any racial overtones: “The words that he screamed…”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis acknowledges his upcoming fight with Israel Adesanya might have racial overtones, but not because of anything he did or said.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

Du Plessis and Adesanya are set to headline UFC 305 on August 17 in Perth, Australia. Adesanya returns to the Octagon against du Plessis; the newly-crowned middleweight champion who will make his first title defense.

The bad blood between du Plessis and Adesanya has intensified since their heated staredown at UFC 290 last year. During their center of the Octagon faceoff, Adesanya repeatedly used a racial slur, after du Plessis previously claimed he was the UFC’s first African champion.

Just days out from one of the biggest fights of the year, arguably one of the biggest in middleweight history, du Plessis understands some of the dark themes surrounding the fight. But, he blames his opponent for creating the racial narratives.

Dricus du Plessis talks perceived “racial overtones” of UFC 305

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, du Plessis responded to claims that a dark, race-fueled cloud enshrouds his upcoming fight with Adesanya.

“I honestly do not think [the racial overtones] came from the fact that I talked about being the African fighter. I think those comments, and they were very just, after that staredown came from the words [Adesanya] screamed over the mic,” Du Plessis said. “I think that’s where that came from. Those were the racial overtones, it had absolutely nothing with my comments.

“Am I the first residing, African champion? Absolutely, that was fact…I can’t even understand how [race] became a part of the discussion, it makes zero sense. So yes, that question [about the racial overtones] was just, but it was all from his side and he didn’t conduct himself in a manner that not only a champion, but anybody, should put in front of the rest of the world.”

Adesanya returns to the cage for the first time since a loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Meanwhile, du Plessis earned the title over Strickland earlier this year at UFC 297.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

