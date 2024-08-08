Dricus du Plessis blames Israel Adesanya for UFC 305 fight having any racial overtones: “The words that he screamed…”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis acknowledges his upcoming fight with Israel Adesanya might have racial overtones, but not because of anything he did or said.

Du Plessis and Adesanya are set to headline UFC 305 on August 17 in Perth, Australia. Adesanya returns to the Octagon against du Plessis; the newly-crowned middleweight champion who will make his first title defense.

The bad blood between du Plessis and Adesanya has intensified since their heated staredown at UFC 290 last year. During their center of the Octagon faceoff, Adesanya repeatedly used a racial slur, after du Plessis previously claimed he was the UFC’s first African champion.

“Let's go nigga. What's up, bitch? Let's go, nigga.” "I'm African, but I'm no brother of yours, son.” The build-up to Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis will be super dark. It’ll be worse than Conor McGregor’s fried with Khabib, IMO.#UFC290 pic.twitter.com/UF6DWolTz4 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 9, 2023

Just days out from one of the biggest fights of the year, arguably one of the biggest in middleweight history, du Plessis understands some of the dark themes surrounding the fight. But, he blames his opponent for creating the racial narratives.