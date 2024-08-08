Francis Ngannou hoping to make statement in PFL debut against Renan Ferreria: “A reminder for who I am”

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou couldn’t be more ready for his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira.

‘The Predator’ hasn’t been seen in combat sports since his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua earlier this year. That bout was Francis Ngannou’s second in the boxing ring, just months removed from a split-decision loss to Tyson Fury. With two boxing matches under his belt, the former UFC champion will now return to the cage.

Earlier this week, the PFL announced plans for Francis Ngannou to face Renan Ferreira in October. The bout will headline the promotion’s trip to Saudi Arabia and will air on pay-per-view. In the co-main event, is another blockbuster fight in the form of Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco. Rising Frenchman Cedric Doumbe is also expected to be on the undercard.

For Francis Ngannou, the fight against ‘Problema’ will be his first in the cage since 2022. The bout will also be ‘The Predator’s first since leaving the UFC following a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane. For his PFL debut, Ngannou plans on reminding fans just exactly who he is.

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou previews PFL debut against Renan Ferreira

Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing discussing his return, Francis Ngannou previewed his PFL debut. There, the former UFC heavyweight champion stated that he plans on reminding fans just how good he is. While Ngannou has only returned to MMA training recently, it’s been easy to jump back in.

“I’m not the one to judge, but yeah. I think this fight could serve as a reminder for who I am.” Francis Ngannou stated in the interview, discussing his PFL fight against Renan Ferreira. “…I got back training into mixed martial arts like a month and a half ago. It feels good, mixed martial arts is the most familiar sport for me. I’m kind of used to it. The muscle memories are always there, you get there and it feels like you never missed it.”

He continued, “…As for right now, in my mind, the most difficult [opponent I could face] is Renan Ferreira. In terms of style, I think he might be more like Ciryl Gane style. Moving fast and all that stuff. Or, [he’s] even better because he has long, long-range and he knows how to use it. He has very fast hands. So he’s different, he’s unique as an opponent, as every opponent is unique.”

What do you make of this PFL news? Do you think Francis Ngannou will defeat Renan Ferreira later this year?