Francis Ngannou hoping to make statement in PFL debut against Renan Ferreria: “A reminder for who I am”

By Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2024

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou couldn’t be more ready for his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, MMA

‘The Predator’ hasn’t been seen in combat sports since his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua earlier this year. That bout was Francis Ngannou’s second in the boxing ring, just months removed from a split-decision loss to Tyson Fury. With two boxing matches under his belt, the former UFC champion will now return to the cage.

Earlier this week, the PFL announced plans for Francis Ngannou to face Renan Ferreira in October. The bout will headline the promotion’s trip to Saudi Arabia and will air on pay-per-view. In the co-main event, is another blockbuster fight in the form of Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco. Rising Frenchman Cedric Doumbe is also expected to be on the undercard.

For Francis Ngannou, the fight against ‘Problema’ will be his first in the cage since 2022. The bout will also be ‘The Predator’s first since leaving the UFC following a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane. For his PFL debut, Ngannou plans on reminding fans just exactly who he is.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER REVEALS HE CONTACTED THE UFC TO RE-BOOK KHAMZAT CHIMAEV FIGHT: “JUST MAKE SURE HE TURNS UP”

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou previews PFL debut against Renan Ferreira

Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing discussing his return, Francis Ngannou previewed his PFL debut. There, the former UFC heavyweight champion stated that he plans on reminding fans just how good he is. While Ngannou has only returned to MMA training recently, it’s been easy to jump back in.

“I’m not the one to judge, but yeah. I think this fight could serve as a reminder for who I am.” Francis Ngannou stated in the interview, discussing his PFL fight against Renan Ferreira. “…I got back training into mixed martial arts like a month and a half ago. It feels good, mixed martial arts is the most familiar sport for me. I’m kind of used to it. The muscle memories are always there, you get there and it feels like you never missed it.”

He continued, “…As for right now, in my mind, the most difficult [opponent I could face] is Renan Ferreira. In terms of style, I think he might be more like Ciryl Gane style. Moving fast and all that stuff. Or, [he’s] even better because he has long, long-range and he knows how to use it. He has very fast hands. So he’s different, he’s unique as an opponent, as every opponent is unique.”

What do you make of this PFL news? Do you think Francis Ngannou will defeat Renan Ferreira later this year?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL) Renan Ferreira

Related

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou admits he contemplated retirement after recent tragic death of his son

Curtis Calhoun - August 7, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, MMA
Renan Ferreira

Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira official for October PFL pay-per-view event

Susan Cox - August 7, 2024

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira is now official for October’s PFL pay-per-view event.

Muhammad Mokaev
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL president confirms they aren't interested in signing Muhammad Mokaev

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2024

PFL president Ray Sefo has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in signing former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Former UFC star Francis Ngannou defends his professional boxing career

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

PFL sensation Francis Ngannou has defended his decision to test the waters in professional boxing.

Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou accuses boxing promoters of using dirty tactics to assist Anthony Joshua: “They did quite some stuff that wasn’t fair”

Susan Cox - July 24, 2024

Francis Ngannou is accusing boxing promoters of using dirty tactics to assist his most recent opponent Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou shares heartbreaking story of the last time he saw his late son Kobe

Cole Shelton - July 23, 2024
Joe Rogan, Cédric Doumbé
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan endorses Cédric Doumbé's superstar potential in PFL: "Big loss for the UFC!"

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024

Joe Rogan feels the UFC made a significant error in not sealing the deal on securing Cédric Doumbé’s MMA career.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou announces PFL debut against Renan Ferreira is expected for October 19th in Saudi Arabia

Josh Evanoff - July 23, 2024

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will finally be going down in the PFL cage later this year.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL President provides an encouraging update on Francis Ngannou's MMA return

Curtis Calhoun - July 18, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s long-awaited PFL debut is drawing near, according to one of the league’s top officials.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Jake Paul wants PFL fight against Mike Perry after boxing match: "My wrestling background is going to come out!"

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2024

After Jake Paul faces Mike Perry in the boxing ring, he’s down to face him in the PFL cage.