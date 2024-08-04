Terence Crawford dismisses Israil Madrimov as his toughest win: “It was nothing that I had never seen before”

By Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Terence Crawford may have been in a competitive fight with Israil Madrimov, but “Bud” insists it wasn’t his toughest challenge to date.

Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov

Crawford’s WBA junior-middleweight title fight against Madrimov was a bit of a mystery going in. While many recognize Crawford as the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, he was moving up in weight to take on the undefeated Madrimov, and there were questions of just how good the Uzbek boxer really is.

In the end, fans witnessed a true chess match with Crawford pulling ahead in the later rounds to become a world champion at 154 pounds.

RELATED: SAUDI ARABIA’S TURKI ALALSHIKH REVEALS PLANS TO BOOK CANELO ALVAREZ VS. TERENCE CRAWFORD FOR LATE 2024

Terence Crawford Doesn’t Consider Israil Madrimov His Toughest Fight

After the fight, Terence Crawford shared his belief that while Israil Madrimov got some hits in, he didn’t feel he had just shared the ring with his toughest foe (h/t BoxingScene.com).

“I wouldn’t say it was my toughest fight,” Crawford said. “I think Mean Machine [Kavaliauskas] was a tougher fight than that, I think Gamboa was a tougher fight, I think Benavidez was a tougher fight. I may have got the knockout, but they were tough fights in their own right.

“I was touching him up with the jab, I think my jab was beating him up all through the fight. He landed a couple of right hands that were telling for the judges or the fans, but it was nothing that I had never seen before.”

Many are wondering if Crawford will look to unify the junior-middleweight titles or go right after a super fight with Canelo Alvarez if the Mexican star gets past the undefeated Edgar Berlanga on September 14th.

For now, “Bud” gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor against the previously unbeaten Madrimov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Terence Crawford

Related

Claressa Shields, Imane Khelif

Claressa Shields apologizes for referring to controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif as a "Transgender"

Curtis Calhoun - August 2, 2024
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Former UFC star Francis Ngannou defends his professional boxing career

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

PFL sensation Francis Ngannou has defended his decision to test the waters in professional boxing.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Dana White

Dana White laughs off Jake Paul vs Alex Pereira boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

UFC president Dana White has laughed off the idea of Jake Paul taking on UFC champion Alex Pereira in a boxing match.

KSI
KSI

KSI pulls out of 2 vs. 1 boxing match at Misfits 17 due to injury: "I will be back soon"

Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2024

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI won’t be fighting later this month at Misfits 17.

Ryan Garcia, Manny Pacquaio
Manny Pacquiao

Ryan Garcia announces boxing match against Manny Pacquiao is on for late 2024: "Let's get it!"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

It appears that Ryan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao will collide in an exhibition boxing match later this year.

Terence Crawford, Ryan Garcia

Terence Crawford shares unique theory behind Ryan Garcia's "Self-destruction"

Curtis Calhoun - July 30, 2024
Ryan Garcia, Manny Pacquaio
Manny Pacquiao

WATCH | Ryan Garcia faces off with Manny Pacquiao after 'PacMan' returns at Super RIZIN 3

Josh Evanoff - July 29, 2024

It appears that a boxing match between the legendary Manny Pacquiao and Ryan Garcia could be next.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia attacks the LGBTQ+ community in recent social media tirade: "Rot in hell"

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

Polarizing boxing star Ryan Garcia is back at it on social media, targeting the LGBTQ+ community in a recent rant.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Jake Paul

Video | Mike Perry claims Jake Paul broke his ribs just ten seconds into their boxing match

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Mike Perry is claiming that Jake Paul broke his ribs just ten seconds into their boxing match.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing, Pros react
Jake Paul

Mike Perry medically suspended for 60 days following TKO loss to Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024

Mike Perry has been medically suspended for 60 days in the wake of his TKO defeat to Jake Paul last weekend.