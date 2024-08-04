Terence Crawford dismisses Israil Madrimov as his toughest win: “It was nothing that I had never seen before”

Terence Crawford Doesn’t Consider Israil Madrimov His Toughest Fight

After the fight, Terence Crawford shared his belief that while Israil Madrimov got some hits in, he didn’t feel he had just shared the ring with his toughest foe (h/t BoxingScene.com).

“I wouldn’t say it was my toughest fight,” Crawford said. “I think Mean Machine [Kavaliauskas] was a tougher fight than that, I think Gamboa was a tougher fight, I think Benavidez was a tougher fight. I may have got the knockout, but they were tough fights in their own right.

“I was touching him up with the jab, I think my jab was beating him up all through the fight. He landed a couple of right hands that were telling for the judges or the fans, but it was nothing that I had never seen before.”

Many are wondering if Crawford will look to unify the junior-middleweight titles or go right after a super fight with Canelo Alvarez if the Mexican star gets past the undefeated Edgar Berlanga on September 14th.

For now, “Bud” gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor against the previously unbeaten Madrimov.