Marlon Vera speaks out on UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: “I failed myself”

By Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Marlon “Chito” Vera has issued a statement after falling short in his bout with former UFC Flyweight Champion, Deveison Figueiredo.

Marlon Vera

Vera vs. “Figgy” went the distance and when the score totals were read, Figueiredo was announced as the winner via unanimous decision. It was a big opportunity for “Chito” to get back in the 135-pound title mix, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Now, “Chito” is questioning whether or not it was a good decision to return to action five months after taking punishment for five rounds in a title fight against Sean O’Malley.

Marlon Vera Wonders if He Returned Too Soon Following UFC Abu Dhabi Loss

Marlon Vera took to his Instagram account to speak out on his defeat to Deiveson Figueiredo. “Chito” is unsure if it was wise to fight again as soon as he did.

“I failed myself last [night],” Vera wrote. “I thought I was ready I felt good in the gym but at the end maybe I come back too quick after a hard title fight. Life doesn’t end here I still dream about big things I just need time to let go and reset.

“I’ll be back reborn.”

Vera has now dropped two straight, and figures to wait a bit longer before he steps back inside the Octagon. Whether or not that means he’s done competing for the rest of the year will be interesting to find out.

“Chito” entered his fight with Figueiredo as the number four ranked bantamweight in the UFC, but now he will likely fall out of the top 5. Vera will need a big win if he expects to get back in the title hunt, but the question now is will the UFC matchmakers throw him a bone before he faces stiff competition again?

