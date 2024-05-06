Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh reveals plans to book Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford for late 2024

By Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024

The architect of Saudi Arabia’s move into boxing has big plans for Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

The Mexican superstar returned to the boxing ring over the weekend in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since a decision victory over Jermell Charlo in September, Canelo Alvarez faced the unbeaten Jaime Munguia. While the young contender had some early success, he hit the canvas in round four for the first time in his career.

From there, Canelo Alvarez kept up the momentum and earned a unanimous decision victory. Following the win, many figured that the super-middleweight champion would fight David Benavidez next. ‘The Mexican Monster’ has long been hailed as Alvarez’s biggest test to his title reign. However, it seems that the Mexican star could wind up facing Terence Crawford next.

‘Bud’ recently signed a deal to return to the boxing ring in August, against Israil Madrimov. That will be Terence Crawford’s first fight since his demolition of Errol Spence Jr. last summer. That victory saw him become the undisputed welterweight champion, but he doesn’t want to stop there. Since last July, Crawford has repeatedly called for the chance to fight Canelo Alvarez.

Conor McGregor, Turki Alalshikh

Image via: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Turki Alalshikh reveals plans for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match

Well, it seems that Turki Alalshikh is down to make that boxing match. In a recent interview with ESPN, the main architect of Saudi Arabia’s move into combat sports discussed Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. There, the promoter stated that he planned to try and make the bout for late 2024, or early 2025. However, he also plans to offer options to both men.

“I deal with everyone,” Turki Alalshikh stated in a lengthy interview with ESPN. ” … When I started in this field, in the beginning [the promoters] competed against each other but now we managed to get them all to work together… I’m working to deliver [Canelo], but it will be a big fight [for Crawford]. I’ll discuss with him the names.”

A boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford offers the latter a shot at making major history. ‘Bud’ already made history last July, becoming the first-ever male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two different weight classes. If he can defeat Alvarez later this year, he will become undisputed in a historic third weight class.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford? Who do you have winning in that clash of champions?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

