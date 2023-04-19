Watch former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves unload low kicks on the boys from Back Breakers and Bites (Video)

Thiago Alves showed off his strong leg kicks during a recent sit-down with the boys from Back Breakers and Bites.

Alves fought in the UFC from 2005 to 2019, competing against the who’s who of the welterweight division. That included a fight with Georges St-Pierre for the welterweight title, a bout that ‘Pitbull’ ultimately lost be unanimous decision at UFC 100. Throughout his career, Alves was known for his striking and heavy leg kicks, which he once again showcased following a recent interview with Back Breakers and Bites. Check out the video below:

Both kicks from Thiago Alves got quite the reaction as he spun both men around and had one jumping up and down holding his knee and leg in pain. It also just shows just how hard his leg kicks are, as ‘Pitbull’ likely could have landed them even harder if he wanted to.

As for his career, Alves recently revealed he is no longer under contract with BKFC and is eyeing a return to MMA. But, as of right now, he does not have a fight booked.

“I waited long enough. It’s been difficult because I’ve been very inactive and I don’t like that. I’m ready to walk away and explore what’s out there,” Alves said to MMAJunkie. “I don’t have a lot of time left. I’m 38 years old right now. I feel phenomenal. I eat, sleep, breathe and eat inside American Top Team. It’s the best team in the world and I coach the best guys out there. So yeah, I just want to have fun at this stage of my life and close this amazing chapter on a high note.”

Thiago Alves (23-15) ended his UFC tenure on a two-fight losing skid as he lost by submission to Tim Means and dropped a decision to Laureno Staropoli. Inside the Octagon, he went 15-12 and had notable wins over Chris Lytle, Matt Hughes, Josh Koschek, and Patrick Cote among others. He had also fought Georges St-Pierre for the title back at UFC 100 where he lost by decision. In BKFC, he went 2-0 with wins over Julian Lane and Ulysses Diaz to win the middleweight title.

