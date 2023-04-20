Bobby Green Nate Diaz UFC

Bobby Green believes Nate Diaz is even better at boxing than MMA – expects him to ‘expose’ Jake Paul

By Andrew Whitelaw - April 19, 2023

Bobby Green is a big believer in Nate Diaz and his boxing skillset.

The Stockton legend recently fought out his contract in the UFC and signed off with a a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. The 38-year-old will make his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on August 5th.

Bobby Green knows Diaz well and believes this will be a successful foray into the squared circle for his fellow California-native.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of his clash with Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 71 this weekend, ‘King’ said,

“F*** yeah he really deserves it,” uttered Bobby Green referring to the big payday awaiting Diaz. “I was just training with Nate a couple of weeks ago. We were getting it in and I think he’s going to have the perfect style to expose Jake (Paul.) A lot of people sleep on his boxing but his boxing’s really good. It’s actually a better boxing than a MMA fighter. Don’t get me wrong, his Jits (BJJ) is sick, but his boxing is probably number 1, and people don’t realise that,” added the former KOTC champ.

Bobby Green went on to explain,

“That issue with MMA the gloves are smaller and so when you do certain techniques in boxing, they don’t exactly translate to MMA as well.”

The 36-year-old is coming off of back-to-back losses to Drew Dober and current champion Islam Makhachev and this will be his last fight as ‘Bobby Green’ before officially changing his name to ‘King.’

If he beats Jared Gordon on Saturday, the West-coaster could be in line to fight rising star, Paddy Pimblett. The outspoken scouser has made a name for himself since signing with the UFC in 2021 and has gone 4-0 inside the Octagon.

“Man I would smash that guy, ya know?” said Bobby Green of the Englishman. “Paddy doesn’t wanna fight me, he’s scared. He’s running scared.”

Pimblett’s last fight was a controversial unanimous decision win over Gordon at UFC 282 and Bobby Green believes his opponent got robbed on the night.

“I believe he (Gordon) decisively beat him but when you’ve got the machine behind you that Paddy has you’ve got to go out there…and I think he held back in that last round and that’s what cost him.”

Do you think Bobby Green should fight Paddy Pimblett if he gets past Gordon?

