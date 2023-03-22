Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk falls through after negotiations fail to materialize

The highly anticipated heavyweight boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has fallen through after negotiations failed to materialize.

Fury and Usyk were set to unify their respected titles on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Still, as the bout came close to being finalized, negotiations took another dramatic turn.

According to ESPN’s report, Usyk has decided to “shut down his training” champ and plans to take the necessary time to plot the next move with his team.

The next move for Usyk is expected to be Daniel Dubois.

Alex Krassyuk weighs in on collapse of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

“I will try to express how disappointed I am, not just for Usyk, not just for this fight not happening but for all boxing fans around the world. Because this is probably the most anticipated fight, the most awaited fight, the most wanted one, not just from the fans but from our side as well,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports. “I would love to see this fight. I would love to make it happen as the promoter. Usyk would love to be part of such a huge fight, we all are willing, we are thirsty to make it happen. Of course we are going to use each and every effort, if there is any. But from my perspective I don’t believe it’s possible.”

Both teams initially agreed on a 70-30 split in Fury’s favor. However, Usyk had his own requests, which were quickly put on the back burner.

“The discussion about the rematch split was just the point where Usyk was fed up with everything,” Krassyuk continued. “He said, ‘How many more times do I have to bow my head in front of Tyson. Why should I do this? It’s enough. Either he accepts what I say or I leave’. Tyson did not accept it and he left. The money that was anticipated for Usyk in this fight was not even close to what Usyk earned in his last fight. It’s definitely not Usyk’s payday and it’s definitely not his attempt to get more money. It’s his attempt to get the WBC belt.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Anthony Joshua fires shots at Fury

One man who isn’t surprised by the collapse of the bout is Anthony Joshua. Joshua lost his heavyweight title to Usky in September 2021, followed by a rematch loss last August. That being said ‘AJ’ commends Usyk for being easy to work with in their bouts. The same can’t be said about Fury.

“Look at all the s*** they are going through now with this Usyk stuff,” he said. “It’s just crazy. I don’t publicise things so it’s actually good that people are starting to see what goes on in negotiations. It’s good that people can actually see the s*** that people have got to put up with to make a fight, Me and Usyk got two successful fights done. It’s just crazy.”

Quotes via The Mirror

