Jorge Masvidal fires off at ‘lesbian’ Chael Sonnen after Anderson Silva boxing match: “I’m not coming for an exhibition match”

It seems that Jorge Masvidal wasn’t a fan of the boxing match between Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva.

Over the weekend in Brazil, ‘The American Gangster’ and ‘The Spider’ faced off in Brazil for a third time. Over a decade removed from their two fights in the UFC, Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva met in the boxing ring. However, the fight was an exhibition, and it looked that way. After five rounds of lackluster action, the bout was ruled a draw.

Post-fight, Anderson Silva revealed that the knockouts weren’t allowed for the exhibition contest. Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen took issue with the judging, stating that he deserved the win on fight night. Overall, the bout resembled a sparring session more than anything else. For that reason, some fans online weren’t a fan of the contest.

It seems that Jorge Masvidal wasn’t a fan of the bout either. In a recent interview with MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin, ‘Gamebred’ discussed the boxing match. There, Masvidal once again took aim at Chael Sonnen, stating that the former UFC title challenger looked like garbage in the contest. The insult was just one of many that the two have traded over the last few months.

Jorge Masivdal clowns ‘lesbian’ Chael Sonnen for his trash boxing match with Anderson Silva pic.twitter.com/8C6zasREdZ — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 18, 2024

Jorge Masvidal takes aim at Chael Sonnen following boxing match with Anderson Silva

Jorge Masvidal also added that he has no problem facing Chael Sonnen, as long as it’s not an exhibition. Prior to facing Anderson Silva, ‘The American Gangster’ stated that his goal was to face ‘Gamebred’ later this year. As long as Masvidal doesn’t lock down a fight with Logan or Jake Paul, that sounds good to him as well.

“The fight wasn’t the best obviously. Chael is f*cking trash.” Jorge Masvidal stated in the interview. “I know I’m supposed to sell the fight, say ‘Oh you know, it’s going to be a great fight’, but Chael is f*cking trash man. This motherf*cker is when you leave the trash can open and water gets into there, and it’s like liquid trash water… That’s what Chael is bro. He’s just trash.”

He continued, “But, I wouldn’t mind driving my knuckles through his face for a nice paycheck and breaking his eye orbital. I would just be doing everybody a f*cking favor… He knows I’m not coming for an exhibition match. If there’s one thing he knows, it’s that I’m going to break his f*cking face. So if after I knock out Nate and I have downtime and s*it, I wouldn’t mind busting up Chael… He looks like a full-blown lesbian right now… But if this dude wants it, I’ll get him before he fully transitions.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC star? Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal vs. Chael Sonnen?