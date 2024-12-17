Colby Covington shuts down retirement talk after UFC Tampa loss: “This is just the beginning for me”

By Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington believes he still has plenty left in his career after his loss at UFC Tampa.

Colby Covington

Covington suffered a third-round doctor stoppage loss to Joaquin Buckley due to a nasty cut above his eye. It was Covington’s second straight loss and given he’s turning 37 in February, many wondered what the future would hold for him.

Yet, right after the fight, Colby Covington made it clear that he has plenty of fights left in him and says the best is just beginning.

“We’re going to be back stronger than ever,” Covington said on his YouTube channel. “This is just the beginning for me. I wasn’t at my best tonight. I came off the couch. But, it was for the company. I did this for the company that I love so much that changed my life, I know that there’s still a lot of fight in me and the best is yet to come.

“I was just getting warmed up in that fight, I think it was tied up 1-1,” Covington continued. “And, I was starting to wear on him, I could see him breathing out of his mouth, I was starting to catch him with more shots. So, it’s unfortunate that they stopped it. Even Dana came out and said if that was in Vegas, that would have never been stopped, so I took his hardest shots and they weren’t nothing. They didn’t faze me at all. I was walking right down. So we’ll come back stronger.”

Despite losing back-to-back fights, Colby Covington has plenty of confidence that he will be able to get back on track and go on another run to the title.

Colby Covington disagrees with doctor stoppage

Colby Covington didn’t think the doctor should have stopped his UFC Tampa fight against Joaquin Buckley.

Despite the blood going in Covington’s eye, he felt like he still could fight and called the stoppage bullshit.

“That’s what I’m going to say, too,” Covington said. “Bullshit. It was building, a five-round fight.”

Covington is now 17-5 as a pro and is 2-4 in his last six. He’s 12-5 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington

WATCH | Chael Sonnen consoles Colby Covington following brutal loss at UFC Tampa

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024
Cub Swanson
UFC

Cub Swanson gives retirement update following UFC Tampa knockout win: "I could be done right now"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson might be done fighting for good.

Patricio Pitbull Freire
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull aiming for UFC signing after requesting release from PFL: "For me it's about legacy"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is ready to head to the UFC.

Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen
Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen reveals he was about to throw in the towel for Colby Covington before doctor stoppage

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024

Chael Sonnen was going to end the UFC Tampa main event had the doctor not.

Jan Blachowicz Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he isn't sold on Magomed Ankalaev dethroning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t believe Magomed Ankalaev has shown anything that leads him to believe he can dethrone Alex Pereira.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington claims he would've turned the tide against Joaquin Buckley if UFC Tampa fight wasn't stopped

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's retirement timeframe possibly revealed by coach, UFC super fight against Ilia Topuria dismissed

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Islam Makhachev might ride off into the sunset sooner than fans are hoping for.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier torches Michael Chandler after recent shot on social media

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has torched Michael Chandler on social media following a recent back and forth between them.

Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson calls for huge rematch against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC veteran Michael Johnson has called for a rematch against Justin Gaethje following his knockout win over Ottman Azaitar.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad takes a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa.