Ryan Bader reveals ongoing talks with RIZIN following sudden PFL release: “It sounds fun!”

By Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2025

Former Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader is in talks to join RIZIN.

Ryan Bader

‘Darth’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Renan Ferreira last February. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290, Ryan Bader met ‘Problema’. The bout was a clash of champions, as the Brazilian entered the bout the PFL’s reigning heavyweight tournament winner. Ultimately, it took just 21 seconds for Ferreira to earn a first-round knockout victory.

That was Ryan Bader’s final bout as the Bellator heavyweight champion. The company ultimately closed down for good earlier this year, and many talents, including Patricio Pitbull, left in favor of the UFC. Earlier this week, Bader, too, became a free agent. As first reported by Ariel Helwani, the PFL cut ties with the heavyweight, making the wrestler a free agent for the first time in nearly a decade.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the 41-year-old discussed his newfound free agency. There, Ryan Bader showed interest in a return to the UFC, even if it’s for one bout. However, the heavyweight is aware that’s likely a long shot, and the organization hasn’t yet reached out to him. However, Japanese promotional giant RIZIN has reached out to Bader.

RELATED: PFL EXECUTIVE DOUBTS JAKE PAUL WILL EVER ACTUALLY FIGHT IN MMA: “HE’S NOT GOING TO FIGHT ANYBODY”

Former Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader is in talks to fight in RIZIN following PFL release

The premise of fighting in Japan is very appealing to the former Bellator heavyweight champion. That’s largely because of his upcoming role in ‘The Smashing Machine‘, starring Dwayne Johnson as former UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Ryan Bader will portray Mark Coleman in the movie, which is slated for a fall release. With ‘Darth’ already starring in a film set in Japan, it’s only fitting for him to fight there.

“We’ve been talking with RIZIN a little bit, and we have a couple of grappling offers.” Ryan Bader stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today. “That would be more on the fun side. RIZIN’s kind of intriguing, with that movie being filmed about PRIDE and Saitama Super Arena and all that with it. The movie’s coming out in the fall, and it would be a cool kind of segue into potentially fighting in Japan after that. Thinking about that, I had interest in it.”

He continued, “It sounds fun. I want to go in there, you know, and I’ve always liked to fight in different arenas and different organizations. Coming over to Bellator was fun, doing the heavyweight Grand Prix was fun. So, this isn’t a normal fight [negotiation] for me, it’s something that I would want to do.”

What do you make of these comments from the former Bellator champion? Do you want to see Ryan Bader sign with RIZIN?

Related

Ryan Bader Bellator

Former two-division Bellator champ Ryan Bader explains why he parted ways with PFL

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 31, 2025
RIZIN poster
RIZIN FF

RIZIN announces eight-man heavyweight Grand Prix, Danny Sabatello promotional debut set for May 4th show

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2025

RIZIN: Otoko Matsuri will feature an eight-man heavyweight Grand Prix, and several other big fights in May.

Ryan Bader
Ryan Bader

Former Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader parts ways with the PFL

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2025

Former Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader is now a free agent after parting ways with the PFL.

Kyoji Horiguchi
RIZIN FF

REPORT | RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi nearing deal to return to the UFC

Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2025

According to a recent report from Ariel Helwani, RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi is nearing a deal to return to the UFC.

Danny Sabatello
RIZIN FF

Former Bellator star Danny Sabatello signs with Rizin FF

Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025

Former Bellator sensation Danny Sabatello has officially signed with Rizin FF for the next chapter of his mixed martial arts career.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley hopes to compete in future UFC Japan event after attending RIZIN 49: "There's good energy here"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025
RIZIN Decade poster
RIZIN FF

RIZIN Decade Full Results and Highlights

Josh Evanoff - December 31, 2024

The RIZIN ring returned to the Saitama Super Arena earlier today for their annual New Year’s Eve event.

Taisei Sakuraba
RIZIN FF

Taisei Sakuraba opens up on decision to face 41-fight veteran in RIZIN debut: "It's going to be definitely a challenge"

Josh Evanoff - December 30, 2024

Taisei Sakuraba hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps at RIZIN: Decade later this week.

Kyoji Horiguchi
RIZIN FF

Kyoji Horiguchi intends to prove that he's the best flyweight on the planet in RIZIN Decade return: "That's my goal"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi wants to prove that he’s the best in the world.

Ryan Garcia
RIZIN FF

Ryan Garcia suffers wrist injury, postpones boxing return against RIZIN kickboxer Rukiya Anpo

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Ryan Garcia’s return to the boxing ring at RIZIN 49 will have to wait.