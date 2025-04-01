Ryan Bader reveals ongoing talks with RIZIN following sudden PFL release: “It sounds fun!”

Former Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader is in talks to join RIZIN.

‘Darth’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Renan Ferreira last February. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290, Ryan Bader met ‘Problema’. The bout was a clash of champions, as the Brazilian entered the bout the PFL’s reigning heavyweight tournament winner. Ultimately, it took just 21 seconds for Ferreira to earn a first-round knockout victory.

That was Ryan Bader’s final bout as the Bellator heavyweight champion. The company ultimately closed down for good earlier this year, and many talents, including Patricio Pitbull, left in favor of the UFC. Earlier this week, Bader, too, became a free agent. As first reported by Ariel Helwani, the PFL cut ties with the heavyweight, making the wrestler a free agent for the first time in nearly a decade.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the 41-year-old discussed his newfound free agency. There, Ryan Bader showed interest in a return to the UFC, even if it’s for one bout. However, the heavyweight is aware that’s likely a long shot, and the organization hasn’t yet reached out to him. However, Japanese promotional giant RIZIN has reached out to Bader.

The premise of fighting in Japan is very appealing to the former Bellator heavyweight champion. That’s largely because of his upcoming role in ‘The Smashing Machine‘, starring Dwayne Johnson as former UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Ryan Bader will portray Mark Coleman in the movie, which is slated for a fall release. With ‘Darth’ already starring in a film set in Japan, it’s only fitting for him to fight there.

“We’ve been talking with RIZIN a little bit, and we have a couple of grappling offers.” Ryan Bader stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today. “That would be more on the fun side. RIZIN’s kind of intriguing, with that movie being filmed about PRIDE and Saitama Super Arena and all that with it. The movie’s coming out in the fall, and it would be a cool kind of segue into potentially fighting in Japan after that. Thinking about that, I had interest in it.”

He continued, “It sounds fun. I want to go in there, you know, and I’ve always liked to fight in different arenas and different organizations. Coming over to Bellator was fun, doing the heavyweight Grand Prix was fun. So, this isn’t a normal fight [negotiation] for me, it’s something that I would want to do.”

What do you make of these comments from the former Bellator champion? Do you want to see Ryan Bader sign with RIZIN?