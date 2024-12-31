Tatiana Suarez is feeling confident heading into UFC 312 title fight
UFC star Tatiana Suarez is feeling confident heading into her UFC 312 strawweight title fight against Zhang Weili.
At UFC 312, Tatiana Suarez will battle Zhang Weili for the UFC strawweight championship. It’s a moment that many have seen coming for quite some time, largely because of just how dominant Suarez has been whenever she’s been in the cage.
Unfortunately, she’s had many years taken away from her due to injury. Alas, after all that time, she’s ready to finally try and prove that she deserves to be at the top of the mountain.
Ahead of the biggest fight of her life, Suarez has made it clear that she’s feeling cool, calm and collected.
Suarez is ready for UFC 312
“I’ve been good since June of this year,” Suarez told UFC Unfiltered. “When you’re at the top of the division, for some reason it’s really hard to get fights, especially because there’s not that many matchups. When I was healthy, everybody was already matched up in the top 10, and they’re probably not going to do a top 15 against the No. 1 girl.
“I had asked for a fight, and I wanted to fight Weili in August or September, but she was busy with obligations that she had as a champion. Then that didn’t happen, and then we were going to fight Virna, and now we’re going to go ahead and fight Weili in February. But I’ve been good for a while now. I’ve been training hard, it’s just that we haven’t been able to get a fight because of the matchups and stuff. The division was kind of messed up. Everybody was matched up.”
“My mental strength is second to none,” Suarez said. “I think that plays a huge factor in fighting in general. When the bright lights shine, so do I. I always rise to the occasion, and I have so much experience in another sport, too. I wrestled my whole life. I’ve had so much pressure put on me my entire life.”
