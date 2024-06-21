Rose Namajunas reacts to former rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s UFC Hall of Fame induction: “I looked up to her”

By Harry Kettle - June 21, 2024

Rose Namajunas has given her thoughts on the UFC Hall of Fame induction of former foe Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

The careers of Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have been intertwined for quite some time now. It dates back almost a decade, when Namajunas pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC title history. She claimed the UFC strawweight championship by knocking out Joanna in New York City, before successfully defending the belt against her.

RELATED: Joanna Jedrzejczyk admits it’s “really difficult” to stick with her retirement decision: “I deserve to wake up tomorrow and change my mind”

Now, Jedrzejczyk will take her rightful place in the UFC Hall of Fame. She’s officially retired from the sport of mixed martial arts, but she’s made it known that she thinks about a comeback from time to time. Either way, her story is pretty remarkable, and she’s left an undeniable legacy in women’s mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview, Namajunas was asked to give her thoughts on her former rival’s induction.

Namajunas praises Jedrzejczyk

“I better get in there with her,” Namajunas laughed. “That’s super cool, I’m very happy for her. Obviously, I looked up to her. As much as we had our rivalry and things like that, I wish all the best to her. I hope that she’s happy, that she’s happy with her career because it was pretty awesome, and I’ll be happy to see it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It’d be great if we saw a trilogy one day but for now, the focus for Rose is on her upcoming showdown with Maycee Barber.

What do you make of the rivalry between these two fighters? Will we ever see Rose Namajunas become a world champion again in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Rose Namajunas UFC

