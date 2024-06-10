Beverly Hills police issue statement following Ryan Garcia’s arrest for felony vandalism
The Beverly Hills Police Department has issued a statement following the arrest of boxing superstar Ryan Garcia.
As we all know, Ryan Garcia has become something of a controversial figure in recent months. From his performances in the ring to his actions outside of it, nobody knows what he’s going to do next. He’s unpredictable, and in the eyes of many, that’s a big problem.
Garcia is coming off the back of a win over Devin Haney, but following a failed drug test, there are far more questions than answers. As we look ahead to the future, it’s uncertain as to what the next step is for him.
However, we do know that he was recently arrested on suspicion of damage he inflicted during a hotel stay. Now, a statement has been released regarding the matter.
Beverly Hills police issue statement regarding Ryan Garcia arrest for felony vandalism https://t.co/xoBAkyU1Rq
— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 9, 2024
Garcia statement
“On June 8, 2024, at approximately 5:15 P.M., the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to 9850 Wilshire Blvd. (Waldorf Astoria) for an ‘intoxicated person’ call for service,” Beverly Hills police said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting. “During the investigation, the intoxicated person was identified as Ryan Garcia. Upon obtaining statements from the hotel management, it was determined that Mr. Garcia was a registered guest of the hotel and had caused damage to a guest room and the hallway of the hotel. Hotel management requested the arrest of Mr. Garcia for property damage.
“Ryan Garcia, a 25-year-old from Porter Ranch, California, was arrested for PC 594(b)(1) – Felony vandalism and transported by the Beverly Hills Fire Department to a local hospital for medical care.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
