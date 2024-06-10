Beverly Hills police issue statement following Ryan Garcia’s arrest for felony vandalism

The Beverly Hills Police Department has issued a statement following the arrest of boxing superstar Ryan Garcia.

As we all know, Ryan Garcia has become something of a controversial figure in recent months. From his performances in the ring to his actions outside of it, nobody knows what he’s going to do next. He’s unpredictable, and in the eyes of many, that’s a big problem.

Garcia is coming off the back of a win over Devin Haney, but following a failed drug test, there are far more questions than answers. As we look ahead to the future, it’s uncertain as to what the next step is for him.

However, we do know that he was recently arrested on suspicion of damage he inflicted during a hotel stay. Now, a statement has been released regarding the matter.