Ryan Garcia gives wild response to positive B sample VADA test result: “I will swallow all steroids”

Ryan Garcia goes off following second sample drug test failure

Garcia took to his X account and once again continued his erratic behavior in response to his failed B sample result. As mentioned, Garcia has quickly taken down the posts.

“I don’t care I’ll never make money again with boxing,” Garcia wrote. “Your loss not mine. For setting me up lol joke on yall.”

Garcia even poked fun at the situation with this doozy of a tweet:

“I will swallow all steroids,” Garcia wrote.

“KingRy” has been largely criticized in the boxing world for his erratic behavior online and not taking ownership of the positive test results. Earlier this month, Devin Haney’s father, Bill, issued a statement to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. Bill said Garcia tried to do unnecessary harm to his son that goes beyond competition.

“You trying to hurt my baby,” Haney’s father, Bill said. “We played it fair. We didn’t do it like that. F*** boxing, this is some bulls***. I came from the streets. You scared of Devin on a level playing field. I feel f***ed up over this. If you can brag about doing it, you shouldn’t be on drugs.”

BJPenn.com will keep you updated on the punishment Garcia will face, including a potential suspension, fine, and the status of his win over Haney.