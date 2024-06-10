Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson will retire win or lose following fight with Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC CEO Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson retires following his upcoming showdown against Michael Chiesa.
As we all know, Tony Ferguson is a legend in mixed martial arts. He’s done some incredible things throughout the course of his career, especially in the UFC. Alas, in recent years, he’s fallen on hard times – and that’s an understatement. He is 0-7 in his last seven fights, with many of those defeats being pretty brutal.
Now, on August 3, he’ll step back into the cage when he goes face to face with Michael Chiesa. Once again, he isn’t expected to come out on top, but his loyal fanbase are certainly hoping that he can pull a rabbit out of the hat.
In a recent press conference, Dana White was asked about ‘El Cucuy’ retiring after the bout, regardless of whether or not he wins.
White’s Ferguson verdict
“Yeah, I hope so,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the UFC 302 post-fight news conference earlier this month in Newark, N.J. “Yeah. I would like to see him retire.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
There’s no denying what Tony Ferguson has done for MMA – but when you’ve lost as much as he has, it makes sense for people to question your future. A fight with Michael Chiesa is certainly winnable for him but if he can’t get the job done, he needs to evaluate what exactly it is he wants to get out of the game. Either way, this is a massive crossroads moment for the former interim lightweight champion.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Michael Chiesa Tony Ferguson UFC