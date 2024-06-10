Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson will retire win or lose following fight with Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson retires following his upcoming showdown against Michael Chiesa.

Tony Ferguson

As we all know, Tony Ferguson is a legend in mixed martial arts. He’s done some incredible things throughout the course of his career, especially in the UFC. Alas, in recent years, he’s fallen on hard times – and that’s an understatement. He is 0-7 in his last seven fights, with many of those defeats being pretty brutal.

Now, on August 3, he’ll step back into the cage when he goes face to face with Michael Chiesa. Once again, he isn’t expected to come out on top, but his loyal fanbase are certainly hoping that he can pull a rabbit out of the hat.

RELATED: Michael Chiesa opens up on booking UFC Abu Dhabi fight against Tony Ferguson: “He was once the boogeyman”

In a recent press conference, Dana White was asked about ‘El Cucuy’ retiring after the bout, regardless of whether or not he wins.

White’s Ferguson verdict

“Yeah, I hope so,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the UFC 302 post-fight news conference earlier this month in Newark, N.J. “Yeah. I would like to see him retire.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

There’s no denying what Tony Ferguson has done for MMA – but when you’ve lost as much as he has, it makes sense for people to question your future. A fight with Michael Chiesa is certainly winnable for him but if he can’t get the job done, he needs to evaluate what exactly it is he wants to get out of the game. Either way, this is a massive crossroads moment for the former interim lightweight champion.

Do you believe Tony Ferguson should retire following his fight against Michael Chiesa? Does he have a good chance at picking up the win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Michael Chiesa Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka reveals he’s signed a contract for his next UFC fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024
Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman
Sean Strickland

Video | New backstage footage from UFC 293 shows Israel Adesanya vowing to get revenge on Sean Strickland: “I promise”

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

New footage has been released showing Israel Adesanya reacting to his UFC 293 defeat against Sean Strickland.

Jason Herzog
UFC

Referee Jason Herzog speaks out on backlash following controversial UFC Louisville main event stoppage

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Referee Jason Herzog has spoken out after being at the center of controversy following UFC Louisville.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. squashes beef with Ricky Turcios following UFC Louisville win

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios have squashed their beef following UFC Louisville.

Nassourdine Imavov
UFC

Nassourdine Imavov agrees with referee Jason Herzog stoppage in Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Louisville

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Nassourdine Imavov believes referee Jason Herzog made the right call to stop his fight with Jared Cannonier.

Howie Mandel and Dana White

Dana White admits Howie Mandel podcast exit was staged, explains why he decided to come clean: "I can't do this"

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024
Tom Aspinall Leon Edwards
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall explains how Leon Edwards is helping him prepare for UFC 304 start time

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards is helping him prepare for the UFC 304 start time.

Sean O’Malley Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley still a fan of Conor McGregor despite "stupid" remarks online: "It just didn't make sense"

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley believes Conor McGregor feels he messed up when he insulted him online.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC Louisville

UFC Louisville Bonus Report: Raul Rosas Jr. one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

The Octagon returned to Kentucky for tonight’s UFC Louisville event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Louisville, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros react
Nassourdine Imavov

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov stops Jared Cannonier at UFC Louisville: "Stoppage was whack!"

Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Louisville event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Nassourdine Imavov.