Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson will retire win or lose following fight with Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC CEO Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson retires following his upcoming showdown against Michael Chiesa.

As we all know, Tony Ferguson is a legend in mixed martial arts. He’s done some incredible things throughout the course of his career, especially in the UFC. Alas, in recent years, he’s fallen on hard times – and that’s an understatement. He is 0-7 in his last seven fights, with many of those defeats being pretty brutal.

Now, on August 3, he’ll step back into the cage when he goes face to face with Michael Chiesa. Once again, he isn’t expected to come out on top, but his loyal fanbase are certainly hoping that he can pull a rabbit out of the hat.

In a recent press conference, Dana White was asked about ‘El Cucuy’ retiring after the bout, regardless of whether or not he wins.